Excela's new TAVR procedure allows retired Latrobe police officer to resume activities he enjoys

When Vernon Wechtenhiser’s heart issues led him to accept an early retirement as a Latrobe police officer at age 49, he got to enjoy his outdoor and travel hobbies.
But the severity of the 80-year-old’s aortic stenosis worsened over the past year, as he grew short of breath doing simple activities he now enjoys such as shoveling snow or walking outside to get the newspaper.
Thanks to a new procedure available through Excela Health, the Unity Township resident has resumed many of the familiar activities that he had stopped when they became more difficult. He was the first recipient at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital of a transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) in early February.
“I haven’t been able to breathe like that for years,” he said. “I give thanks to God and the wonderful doctors and nurses at Excela, I can’t give them enough praise.”
In less than an hour, the valve was replaced, and within 24 hours he was headed home — just 15 minutes away from the hospital.
Recovery time is a major benefit to the TAVR procedure compared to traditional surgical valve replacement, which requires open-heart surgery, according to Excela Health interventional cardiologist Dr. Nevin Baker, who is spearheading TAVR utilization.
“I tell patients that your symptoms with aortic stenosis are entirely related to the valve,” Baker said. After TAVR, “The symptoms should dramatically improve.”
Aortic stenosis — narrowing or restriction of blood flow — is the most common valvular abnormality among adults, with more than 200,000 cases per year. Symptoms include shortness of breath, angina, fatigue, syncope and palpitations.
Baker said valve replacement for patients with severe aortic stenosis is not only beneficial in the short-term, but long-term, as well.
“Once you’re symptomatic with aortic stenosis, the clock is on and ticking as to very severe outcomes if it’s not fixed — from heart failure, hospitalization, heart attack or death,” he said. “So the idea is to prevent those major adverse cardiac events by doing the TAVR, symptoms of aortic stenosis will improve, but improving the longevity of life is the most important thing to understand.”
TAVR is a minimally invasive, percutaneous approach, in which a new valve is implanted through the femoral artery. It can be an effective option to improve quality of life in patients who otherwise have limited choices for the repair of their aortic valve. TAVR is being performed on patients with symptomatic, severe aortic stenosis at low, intermediate or high risk for standard valve replacement surgery.
Wechtenhiser underwent two bypasses and five separate ablations before his atrial fibrillation ceased. Each time over the past 30 years that he and his family made the trip to a Pittsburgh hospital, he was grateful for the care, but he longed for the day when his heart health could not only be monitored, but treated, locally. Now, that day is finally here.
“I would highly recommend Excela for anyone who has this problem,” he said. “I understand that I was the first person who did this procedure at Excela. It was wonderful. I just can’t believe how great it went.”
Prior to treatment, patients are evaluated within Excela’s Structural Heart Program by a multidisciplinary team that includes cardiothoracic surgeons, interventional cardiologists, cardiovascular imagers, cardiac anesthesiologists and nurse navigators. The team reviews cardiac imaging, coronary angiography and CT scans along with clinical history to make the best clinical decision for each patient.
“Optimal treatment is based on this team approach to assist patients in pursuing therapy that is most appropriate for their aortic stenosis,” Baker said.
TAVR is just the latest in a growing list of procedures that will be performed in a hybrid operating room recently opened at Excela Westmoreland Hospital.
After his retirement as police officer, Wechtenhiser said he and his wife Elizabeth have been on seven cruises, and have visited the Grand Canyon, Hawaii, among other destinations. He’s also traveled across the country to hunt and fish, in places such as Wyoming, Montana, North Carolina and Maine.
Now, after his TAVR procedure, he’s happy to be able to do some of the activities he once enjoyed.
“It’s been great. I was so thankful that the procedures worked for and I had my health,” he said.
He and his wife have four adult children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.