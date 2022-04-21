Excela's electronics recycling benefits environment, community as e-recycler pays it forward

Each year, Excela Health recycles tons of electronics devices such as personal computers, central processing units and laptops responsibly, partnering with CyberCrunch, a certified and HIPPA compliant data destruction company. In anticipation of Earth Day, which occurs each year on April 22, the Hempfield Township e-recycler is celebrating the health system’s environmental impact by donating five new laptops to Southwestern Pennsylvania Human Services (SPHS), a United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania agency. SPHS oversees a variety of programs, including the Welcome Home emergency shelter in Greensburg, that help move people out of poverty. The laptops will remain within the agency and operate using the available internet connections and can aid clients with job searches and work skills development or for scheduling appointments to maintain their health and well-being, among other uses.
Ben Cerro, supervisor of technical services within Excela Health’s information technology department, is the liaison with CyberCrunch, evaluating which of the more than 6,500 computing devices deployed across the system at any given time have reached the end of their functional use, either through obsolescence, or inoperability. On a quarterly basis, Cerro arranges with CyberCrunch for the pickup of these devices that are then scrubbed of all data and reprocessed or recycled for parts.
Cerro also receives annual reports from CyberCrunch that estimates the environmental impact of Excela’s e-recycling efforts in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, saving oil and conserving water.
In 2021, Excela decommissioned 33,201 pounds of electronics. That is the equivalent of 11 cars not driven for a year, 18 metric tons of water/emissions savings and $42,648 in environmental cost savings.
A business to business company, CyberCrunch was founded by Serdar Bankaci, and has been in business for more than 10 years, partnering with healthcare organizations, financial institutions and large corporations across Pennsylvania to properly destroy sensitive personal information such as protected health information from discarded computing devices.
Excela Health continues to be recognized as a respected leader for its use of information technology to help patients become more actively involved in their care and maintain their health.
In October 2021, during National Cybersecurity Month, Excela was recognized by the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) among the, most wired healthcare organizations. To earn this distinction, Excela was evaluated among eight domains, including security and data integrity. Having a robust plan for the safe disposal of computing devices is just another example of how Excela adheres to these high standards.
