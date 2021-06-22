Excela Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Carol Fox will be the keynote speaker at the Latrobe 4th of July Interfaith Service, to begin at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 27, at Latrobe Memorial Stadium.
The service, part of the annual 4th of July Celebration throughout the city, had canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The 2021 event will honor 250 local veterans who have passed away since the last service, and will feature a healing/honor service to recognize those who have helped the community during the pandemic.
As Latrobe native and television icon Fred Rogers said, “Look for the helpers.” And this year’s service will honor a representative from each of these groups: veterans, medical staff, education staff, first responders, frontline workers, support groups, and citizens of Latrobe and the country whose lives were affected by the pandemic.
Additionally, the 4th of July Community Choir of 45 voices will present several musical selections.
This year’s 4th of July Interfaith Service has been moved outdoors to allow those uncomfortable with relaxed coronavirus restrictions to social distance. Those who plan to attend should use the entrance by Rogers-McFeely Memorial Pool.
Fox is a graduate of Pennsylvania State University, Thomas Jefferson University College of Medicine and the Latrobe Hospital Family Medicine Residency Program through Thomas Jefferson University.
She has served in system executive leadership roles for more than 15 years and as a practicing primary care physician for three decades. She is a 2010 Athena Award recipient and a member of the Leadership Cabinet of the United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania.
Fox is a senior leader for an Excela Health system that boasts 4,300 employees, three acute care hospitals, three ambulatory care centers and various outpatient clinics.
