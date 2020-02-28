Excela Health has performed about 7,000 low dose CT scans on smokers since 2016, and so far, 98% of the participants didn’t show lung cancer in the first screenings.
That’s good news for now, but that might not be the case for all of them in the future.
“What’s really important is to follow up in our program for the next 15 years because things can change,” said Excela spokesperson Robin Jennings. “We have about an 80% success rate in keeping people in the program and we want them to come back.”
The Advanced Lung Center is under the direction of Michael F. Szwerc, M.D., a board certified general and thoracic surgeon. It offers smokers a means of ruling out cancer, or detecting the shadows and spots of early tumors that can be treated earlier, when treatment can be more successful.
“The annual screening is an important part of the program, like annual mammography,” Jennings said. “We’re trying to detect lung cancer between the ages of 55 and 77, so it’s important to understand that this is not one screening. It’s a series of CT scans over your lifetime. Lung cancer screening is a national and worldwide endeavor, but unfortunately, only 5% of eligible patients are getting screenings.
“That’s why we’re trying to get the word out into our community. We know from data from mass screenings that if we follow a patient over five to 10 years, there’s a benefit in reducing mortality. That’s happening nationally and internationally. What we have to focus on is getting them started.”
Pennsylvania has a high rate of smoking (that means second-hand smoke, too) and industrial exposure to dust from silicone, cobalt, uranium, coal mining, chemicals and other workplace contaminants. Many Pennsylvania homes also have high levels of radon gas in their basements.
“About 85% of lung cancer is associated with a history of tobacco consumption, so 15% aren’t smokers,” Jennings said. “We see lung cancer in a fair amount of octogenarian women because of second-hand smoke or occupational exposure.”
There’s also a powerful genetic link, she noted, with lung cancer often showing up in parents, grandparents, siblings, aunts and uncles.
“Patients with a family history of lung cancer and who actively smoke should be serious about getting into the program,” she said.
According to the center’s website, Westmoreland County exceeds the state and national incidence rate for lung cancer, making lung and pulmonary services a priority for the local community.
Add to those demographics the increase in young people using tobacco products, particularly the popularity of vaping among high school and even middle school youth. Jennings calls it “alarming” and notes that the industry targets young people in their marketing.
“The power of addiction is tremendous,:” she said. “Smoking, vaping and using marijuana are concerns, for sure. The real issue is to try to get kids to never start using.”
That may not be easy with smoking products so easily available in places as diverse as gas stations and vape shops.
“There are political and economic questions, and issues about taxes,” Jennings said. “There’s an economic impact to selling tobacco across the board. They’re at convenience stores, drug stores and in some places, they’re the first thing you see when you walk in.”
The center offers access to several programs to help people kick the habit.
“What’s been determined is that people really aren’t joiners,” Dr. Szwerc said. “Most people wouldn’t come to sit through a group session, and they want more of a one on one program, generally by telephone.”
The hospital program can connect people to the Pennsylvania Quit Line and to a Penn State Extension Office program.
“Another component is that we are trying to get young mothers and pregnant women to quit smoking,” he said. “There are options to help them to quit, and the level of support that they need is beyond what we have at Excela. It’s more at the state level of the Department of Health, and we discuss that in prenatal classes.”
The grim reality is that despite the known dangers of smoking, people will still smoke, and many of them will develop lung cancer. Treatment can be successful if it’s detected early enough, like through the annual low dose CT screenings.
“Our mission is to try to identify lung cancer at a very early stage so that we can treat it with the latest minimally invasive techniques,” Jennings said. “We have a very exciting robotic lung surgery program here where we get patients back to fully functioning capacity as early as possible. We work closely with medical oncologists at the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center at the Arnold Palmer Pavilion and there are lots of exciting treatment options even for more advanced cancer.”
For information about the low dose CT screenings, visit https://www.excelahealth.org/services/lung-care. For information about quitting smoking, call Excela’s smoking cessation coordinator at 1-877-771-1234. For tips on quitting, visit BecomeAnEx.org. Excela Advanced Lung Centers are located at Mountain View Medical Park, Excela Square at Norwin and Excela Square at Frick.
