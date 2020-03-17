Excela Health and other Western Pennsylvania hospitals and health systems are altering visitation policies in response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
“The health and safety of our patients and visitors is a top priority at Excela Health,” according to an announcement issued Monday by the health system. “We understand how important the support of loved ones and friends is to patients during their hospital stay. At the same time, the new coronavirus requires us to temporarily adjust our visiting policy in order to keep our patients and visitors safe from infection.”
Excela is asking anyone who has a cough or shows other signs of illness not to enter its hospital buildings. In cases of “an emergent need,” for someone who is ill to visit the hospital, they should see a hospital employee to obtain a mask.
“It is important that individuals who are ill contact their PCP [primary care physician] for guidance,” according to the announcement. “It is only appropriate for individuals to present to the emergency department if they believe are having acute life threatening conditions.
“Presenting to the emergency room with mild symptoms taxes our resources and only serves to expose yourself and others to multiple types of infectious conditions.”
Excela advises contacting primary care physicians for advice and following these precautions: Cover your cough/sneeze; avoid touching your face; practice great hand washing; practice social distancing (maintaining at least six feet between yourself and others); and frequently clean high touch surfaces.
The health system is also limiting the number of visitors permitted in patient areas. In the emergency department, visitors will be limited to one adult in patient areas, and one visitor will be permitted per patient in other areas of Excela’s hospitals.
For obstetric patients (new or laboring mothers), one visitor is permitted. That visitor must be the only visitor throughout the course of the admission.
One person is allowed to accompany each patient to an appointment, unless an aide or assistant is required.
“Excela Health provides free Wi-Fi service and encourages those visitors to connect with loved ones to do so remotely through digital channels such as Facetime instead of an in-person visit,” the health system advised.
Updated information and alerts are available at www.ExcelaHealth.org.
Excela has also instituted guidelines regarding outside vendors for food, flowers and other items making deliveries to the hospitals.
“Out of an abundance of caution and in order to protect our patients and staff, we are asking our employees and visitors who are placing food orders meet their vendors in the lobby of our Excela Heath facilities to obtain their orders,” according to the announcement. “For floral shops that deliver gifts to patients, please bring flowers to the front desk at any of our locations and we will ensure that the patient receives them.”
Other western Pennsylvania hospitals and health systems are taking similar steps in regards to visitation policies.
Allegheny Health Network announced all visitors will be screened at all hospital entrances. Screenings will include questions regarding whether they have traveled domestically or internationally in the past two weeks and if they have a cough or fever. If the answer to either question is yes, they will not be permitted to enter the facility, according to the health system.
At UPMC facilities, patients who are being tested for or who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 will not be permitted any visitors.
Non-COVID-19 patients will be limited to one visitor per patient. Visitors must be 18 years of age or older, and those who are ill, sick, frail, elderly or at-risk will not be allowed, UPMC said.
Patients in the obstetrics, pediatric, labor and delivery, and NICU wards will be limited to two support persons per patient, both of whom must be screened before being allowed to enter. Visitors to those patients also must be 18 years of age or older, and those who are ill, sick, frail, elderly or at-risk will not be allowed.
UPMC’s long-term care facilities will only allow visitation in special circumstances, such as end-of-life visitation, with approval from the facility administrator or a designated manager, with approved visitors subject to screening at a designated entrance to the facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.