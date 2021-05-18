As Pennsylvania’s new coronavirus cases fall to October lows and vaccinations steadily rise in Westmoreland County, grief triggered by loss during the pandemic continues to linger within the community.
“One of the things that happens when there’s a crisis, whether it’s an individual crisis or a national crisis, is it brings the idea of death close to home,” said Maureen Ceidro, an Excela Health Home Care and Hospice bereavement counselor.
Ceidro will explore that topic during Excela Health’s virtual symposium on Wednesday, “Grief in Our Neighborhood: the Pandemic Response.”
This workshop is to assist professionals who are helping individuals and families in the community to navigate the complexities of the COVID-19 pandemic, while also learning usable tools for their work and themselves.
Ceidro is one of three presenters at Wednesday’s virtual conference from 8-11:30 a.m. Her topic, “The Valley of the Shadow: Spirituality and Existential Fear,” deals with how people are impacted by death, including ways to cope, especially amid the pandemic.
Today is the deadline to register for this workshop co-sponsored by the National Association of Social Workers Pennsylvania (NASW-PA) Chapter. Three continuing education credits will be awarded for the completion of this course for social work and nursing.
The cost is $15 for NASW members and $25 for non-members.
To register or questions, contact bereavement@excelahealth.org with attendee name, affiliation, and requested CEU course.
Ceidro said people tend to not dwell upon the prospect of death, but a crisis such as the pandemic brings those thoughts to mind.
“It has been a great difficulty to put that aside during all of this when you look at the numbers daily of people who are dying, not only in our city, but in the country and the world,” she said. “So I’m taking a look at existential fear and what that means, and how do we understand suffering … and meaning-making in the midst of a crisis such as this?”
Grief, according to Kristy Walter, a bereavement counselor at Excela Health Home Care and Hospice, extends beyond the loss of human life.
“We’re seeing these levels of grief from our normal culture, the way it works, to loss of human beings, loss of jobs, loss of what normal is, loss of a sense of safety — all of these things,” Walter said.
But helping others cope with grief has taken a toll on people like Ceidro and Walter, who are helping community members navigate through the pandemic, including the loss of loved ones.
Excela Health’s bereavement counselors work to inform, support and guide patients and families through the grief process before, at the time of, and after the death of a loved one. They also work to anticipate and respond to community education and supportive needs related to bereavement.
“Who takes care of the folks who are taking care of the people who struggle?” asked Ceidro. “That’s a really big piece of this … to take a look at what does that look like and how is it that we navigate through it.”
Walter’s symposium topic, “When There are No Words: Turning to Creativity in Times of a Pandemic,” centers on the ways creativity has been a coping mechanism during the course of the pandemic.
“Creativity from the beginning (of the pandemic) seemed kind of nonessential, everything shut down, and there have been repercussions from that,” Walter said. “And the importance of these therapeutic modalities that we do naturally, the incorporation of music, and movement, and art, the importance of creativity and how that can help us feel connected — to both our own selves in a way of coping and giving us those tools,” she said.
Keturah Welton, an art therapist, will also present, “The Shared Traumatic Experience: Tools for Creative Resiliency, during the symposium.
Social distancing, mask requirements and other pandemic-related restrictions have created barriers for bereavement counselors to help those who are grieving. At the beginning of the pandemic, it required counselors to start meeting virtually with patients.
“One of the things that’s most important for people who are grieving is to be in the company of other people,” Ceidro said. “Your community, your support system is so important. And that support system has fallen away for many people, even in the family, especially in the early stages of the pandemic when they couldn’t see their loved ones, couldn’t hug (their loved ones),” Ceidro said.
She added that Excela Health’s bereavement groups bring people together with a shared sorrow.
“Kristy and I have struggled with this ourselves over the past year on how to make this work in a way that reaches our people that also serves them well,” Ceidro said. “It’s a struggle, but we have adapted.”
One way they have adapted is through the creation of a bereavement group on Facebook called, “Excela Health Grief Support.” Its purpose is to promote positive growth through social media interaction and connection with each one another, and to “help all of us realize that we are not alone in this journey.”
The private group now has more than 240 members.
“I started offering weekly art therapy … where I do art therapy and we talk about grief throughout that process,” Walter said. “We do ‘Coffee with Kristy’ and ‘Tea with Maureen.’”
Ceidro and Walter have been hosting live videos with open discussions among those who are grieving to talk about their experiences. The group also offers a variety of grief support videos for people to browse on their own time.
“It was a great platform to introduce these ways to help people cope through different levels of grief, “Walter said. “I love doing it. … It’s been beautiful to see what we see in person, consoling one another, sharing stories, and now we’re seeing it on that virtual platform. It’s really rewarding that it’s happened organically.”
