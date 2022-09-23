Excela Health continues to advance its commitment to the safe, effective and meaningful utilization of information technology and business technology systems in welcoming Vasanth Balu as the new senior vice president and chief information officer for the health system.

He will help to set and lead the technology strategy for the enterprise following the retirement of Janice Devine earlier this year.

