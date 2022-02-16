Excela Health is set to offer its popular Wellness Check diagnostic screenings held in partnership with various community organizations while adhering to strict guidelines related to COVID-19.
Registration is required for all of the Wellness Checks by contacting the Excela Health Call Center, 1-877-771-1234. No walk-ins will be accepted at any of the upcoming screenings.
The schedule includes:
• March 12 – Scottdale, Christ United Methodist Church, 201 Market St., co-sponsored by Scottdale Kiwanis.
• March 19 – Ligonier, Town Hall on the Diamond, co-sponsored by Ligonier Volunteer Hose Co. 1.
• March 26 – Delmont, Westmoreland County Community College (WCCC) Murrysville Campus, 6707 Mellon Road, Export, co-sponsored by Delmont-Salem Rotary.
• April 2 – Greensburg, Senior Life, 123 Triangle Drive, co-sponsored by Greensburg Rotary.
• April 9 – Mount Pleasant, Excela Square at Frick, 508 South Church St., co-sponsored by Mount Pleasant Rotary.
• May 14 – Latrobe – Excela Square at Latrobe, 100 Excela Health Drive, co-sponsored by Latrobe Rotary.
• May 21 – Connellsville, Trinity Lutheran Church, 126 East Fairview Ave., co-sponsored by Connellsville Lions Club.
All events are held from 6:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Saturdays.
Excela Health and partnering organizations will be adhering to all national, state and local guidelines regarding COVID-19. Participants should arrive no earlier than 15 minutes before the scheduled appointment time. Masks are required as is social distancing. Anyone feeling unwell or experiencing any symptoms of illness should reschedule with the Excela Health Call Center.
When registering, participants can choose the standard blood screening for $55 or request additional blood screenings for thyroid disease (TSH), diabetes (Hemoglobin A1c), Vitamin D deficiency or prostate cancer (PSA).
Testing is not covered by health insurance.
A portion of all proceeds is returned to the community sponsors to benefit local scholarships and recreation programs. Cash and checks accepted. Make checks payable to the sponsoring organization and have payment ready before arriving to the testing site.
Wellness Check screenings are available to people of all ages. This diagnostic program can detect diseases in their early stages before they become serious and can help prevent many health problems before they develop. For children ages 12 and younger, consult the child’s physician before making an appointment.
Fasting is required for eight hours before blood testing, although small amounts of water are permitted. Medications should be taken as prescribed. On the day of the screening, blood samples will be drawn by an employee of Excela Health and processed in one of its fully licensed and accredited laboratories. To comply with Pennsylvania Department of Health regulations, results will be sent to the participant’s designated physician as well as the consumer.
