For the safety of patients, visitors, staff and the broader community, Excela Health is limiting visitors within its emergency departments across the health system’s three hospitals, effective immediately.
“Our job is to care for every individual who comes to us,” explained Excela Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Carol Fox. “When our emergency waiting rooms are filled with friends and family members of the ill or injured, they can easily become a hot spot for the spread of infections of all types. The rise in other respiratory illnesses coupled with undiagnosed COVID-19 puts everyone in close contact at greater risk for becoming an unintended recipient of an easily transmissible infection.”
To that end, Excela Health is requesting that all visitors remain in their vehicles while their loved one is being cared for in the emergency department at Excela Latrobe Hospital, Excela Westmoreland Hospital and Excela Frick Hospital. Exceptions will be made for those accompanying minors, those who have cognitive impairment or dementia, and other circumstances as identified by the treating physician after the patient has been evaluated. One family member/support person should be designated to provide transportation, care continuity and share in education regarding the patient’s discharge.
Individuals with known COVID exposure who are not seeking emergency care for themselves are asked to refrain from accompanying other patients.
According to Fox, the number of patients seeking emergency care and the severity of their health condition changes quickly on any given day.
“We cannot know who will need our services, but we can all do our part to ensure the health and well-being of those we come in contact with. We appreciate the public’s support as we work together to care for our community,” she said.
