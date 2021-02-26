The Family Additions Maternity Center at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital remains ranked among the nation’s best, and the only one in southwestern Pennsylvania featured in the Best Maternity Hospitals 2021 edition of Newsweek, which publishes the honor roll annually.
Excela Health is one of 217 hospitals across 36 states on this list, which is compiled by the news magazine in partnership with The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit organization that reports on the safety and quality performance of U.S. healthcare facilities.
To be considered for the list, hospitals must demonstrate adherence to a variety of standards for excellence in maternity care including low rates of C-section, episiotomy and early elective deliveries and follow important protocols to protect mothers and babies.
Though these are standards aligned with medical research and best practices, not all hospitals achieve them. Newsweek’s Best Maternity Care Hospitals are an elite group of hospitals demonstrating the highest performance in the United States.
“We are very honored to receive this recognition for the second consecutive year,” Excela Health Chief Executive Officer John Sphon said. “As with all patients served by our health system, we place the health and safety of mothers and babies in the forefront of all we do. That is only possible because of the outstanding team of physicians, nurses and support staff who share in creating that quality maternal-child experience.”
“I am so proud of our department for always looking for ways to improve outcomes and reach meaningful quality metrics that improve the lives of our patients,” Excela Health obstetrician Randi Turkewitz, MD, FACOG, speaking on behalf of her colleagues within the OB-GYN practice, said. “Expectant mothers and their families can be assured that they are in expert hands throughout their pregnancy and beyond, as our clinicians provide the most up-to-date evidence-based care.”
Annually, Excela Health’s Family Additions Maternity Center welcomes 1,250 newborns. The center comprises 10 private labor-delivery-recovery (LDR) suites as well as a Special Care Level II Intensive Care Nursery. The center is also recognized within the state of Pennsylvania among another select group of birthing centers for achieving other quality metrics related to newborn inoculation, breastfeeding and safe sleep, which add to the overall health and wellness of mothers and their babies.
The complete list of Newsweek’s Best Maternity Care Hospitals and the criteria for inclusion can be found at www.newsweek.com/best-maternity-care-hospitals-2021. To learn more about Excela Health’s Family Additions Maternity Center, visit excelahealth.org and search maternity.
