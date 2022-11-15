For the 11th consecutive year, Excela Health has been recognized among the Healthiest Employers in Western Pennsylvania, and for the seventh year in a row named a Healthiest 100 Workplace in America, in an awards program presented by Healthiest Employer®.
The Healthiest Employer® awards program, powered by Springbuk, was created to honor people-first organizations that prioritize the well-being of their employee population. These companies were recognized because of their commitment to workplace wellness and their exceptional health and benefits offerings. Even with many employers returning to the office or to hybrid schedules, they have had to adapt their workforces to reflect the ever-changing views of the modern American office. Increased flexibility, work-life balance, and mental health resources have proven to be common trends among Healthiest Employers honorees.
Award applicants were evaluated across six key categories: Culture and Leadership, Foundational Components, Strategic Planning, Communication and Marketing, Programming and Interventions, and Reporting and Analytics. Completed assessments were ranked with the proprietary Healthiest Employers® Index, a 1-100 rubric for wellness programming. The survey is scored and powered by Springbuk, a health intelligence platform that simplifies data-driven decision-making with an intuitive user experience, predictive modeling, and curated action steps.
Winners at the national level are selected based on their Healthiest Employers Index. Springbuk evaluates each applicant using its Health Intelligence platform — powerful, AI-driven technology that applies proprietary algorithms to disparate health and related data, generating insights and actionable opportunities to save money and prevent disease.
In Western Pennsylvania, Excela Health was second in its category representing companies with an employee complement between 1,500-4,999. Nationally, Excela was ranked #65 among the Healthiest 100.
“Receiving repeat recognition for what has become engrained in our culture not only validates our success in adapting to the ever-changing healthcare landscape, but demonstrates how necessary a robust employee wellness program is. We are indeed honored to be a regional and national leader in this regard,” noted Laurie English, Excela Health chief human resources officer.
“Being able to offer the resources to help our teams manage stress, find work-life balance and cope with personal and family medical concerns is mission critical to improving the health and well-being of every life we touch,” explained Patrick Martin, manager of Excela Health’s Well-Being Center. “We’re constantly reassessing our programs to be sure they bring value to our employees.and their families, and looking for new tools that provide greater flexibility to achieve the desired outcomes.”
Excela Health also is a repeat honoree among the Nation’s Best and Brightest in Wellness® sponsored by the National Association for Business Resources. Excela first received this honor in 2016 and has remained a recipient each award period. The Best and Brightest in Wellness is an innovative initiative that recognizes and celebrates quality and excellence in health awareness. This unique program highlights companies, schools, faith-based groups, and organizations that promote a culture of wellness; and those that plan, implement and evaluate efforts in employee wellness to make their business and the community a healthier place to live and work.
