For the 11th consecutive year, Excela Health has been recognized among the Healthiest Employers in Western Pennsylvania, and for the seventh year in a row named a Healthiest 100 Workplace in America, in an awards program presented by Healthiest Employer®.

The Healthiest Employer® awards program, powered by Springbuk, was created to honor people-first organizations that prioritize the well-being of their employee population. These companies were recognized because of their commitment to workplace wellness and their exceptional health and benefits offerings. Even with many employers returning to the office or to hybrid schedules, they have had to adapt their workforces to reflect the ever-changing views of the modern American office. Increased flexibility, work-life balance, and mental health resources have proven to be common trends among Healthiest Employers honorees.

