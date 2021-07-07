Excela Health Orthopedics Institute through its Center for Concussion Therapy is offering free ImPACT concussion testing to first responders this summer.
Anyone in corrections, dispatch, firefighting, emergency medical services, security or law enforcement is invited to schedule testing, either in person or via telehealth.
Appointments are available through Aug. 27. COVID-19 protocols will be followed.
“Our first responders put themselves in harm’s way as they work to keep our community safe by engaging in professions with increased risk of head injury, including concussion,” said Dr. James Masterson, medical director of the system’s Sports Medicine and Concussion program. “We know that being re-injured before the brain has adequately healed can cause catastrophic results, including increased risk for long-term neurologic difficulty. The first step to proper care is to have a valid baseline ImPACT test to compare to post injury, which will help us determine when it is safe to return to duty.”
Excela’s program includes education in the proper identification and management of concussion as well as a multifaceted evaluation and treatment regimen delivered by a team of experienced and skilled specialists and therapists.
To make an appointment, call 724-689-1070. The Excela Health Sports Concussion Program is a credentialed ImPACT Consultant and leader in sports concussion management.
To learn more about sports medicine and concussion care at Excela Health, visit ExcelaHealth.org.
