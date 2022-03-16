Excela Health’s Food and Nutrition staff on Tuesday prepared a special menu celebrating traditional Ukrainian flavors for the cafeterias at Excela’s Latrobe, Westmoreland and Frick hospitals, in order to bring awareness to the health care provider’s fundraising efforts to aid the people of Ukraine.
The menu included Chicken Kyiv/Kiev (butter stuffed and breaded chicken), Holubtsi (stuffed cabbage), Olivye Salad (potato and mixed veggie salad), Varenyky (potato pierogis with assorted toppings), Deruni (potato pancakes), Mushroom Bisque (mushroom Brie bisque) and Nalysnyky (filled crepes).
“As you are aware, the war and resultant humanitarian crisis in Ukraine continues to threaten the lives of the men, women and children who call it home. The devastation to the nation’s infrastructure and tragic loss of human life is unfathomable and heartbreaking,” Excela Health CEO John Sphon said in a message describing Excela’s plan to provide aid.
“Excela Health has joined several foundations in the Pittsburgh area providing funds and relief aid to those on the front lines and for the many refugees seeking shelter in nearby countries.”
He said Excela’s foundations will make a donation to Brother’s Brother on behalf of Excela Health, with 100% of the proceeds going toward meeting the needs of the Ukrainian people.
Excela plans to “augment this support with a corporate donation to further efforts of assistance,” Sphon noted.
The overall donation will include funds contributed by employees through donations to Excela’s foundations that are earmarked for Ukraine, according to an advisory sent out to area media outlets.
“We encourage you, our Excela Health family, to join with us in support of Ukraine,” Sphon said.
Anyone who wishes to donate can make a check payable to The Westmoreland/Frick Hospital Foundation, 532 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, which notes “Ukraine Relief Fund” in the memo line.
Donations also are being accepted online at https://thelatrobeareahospitalcharitablefoundation.salsalabs.org/ukrainerelieffund/index.html.
“On behalf of Excela Health, thank you for your generosity and willingness to make a difference in this tragedy that is unfolding before us,” Sphon said.
