Officials at the Excela Health System announced the introduction of Hologic’s SmartCurve Breast Stabilization System into the spectrum of technology available through its Breast Health Center.
The SmartCurve System is designed to greatly improve comfort during breast compression, especially for women who experience pain during mammograms using conventional flat compression panels. The SmartCurve system provides a curved compression surface that offers a more comfortable patient experience without compromising image quality, exam time, dose or workflow.
Featuring a proprietary curved surface that mirrors the shape of a woman’s breast, the SmartCurve system reduces pinching and allows better distribution of force over the entire breast. It also features processing algorithms that ensure the preservation of image quality and accuracy.
The SmartCurve system is also contoured to follow both the shape of the breast and the chest. This facilitates more uniform compression as compared to flat paddles, while at the same time reducing the pressure needed to immobilize the breast.
“The beauty of SmartCurve is its combination of a more comfortable, yet highly effective scan of the breast,” said Sharon Goldstein, MD, FACS, and Director of the Breast Health Center at Excela. “This tandem can only serve to encourage women to be more compliant in seeking screening or baseline mammograms and regular follow-ups as part their routine healthcare regimen.”
Recent data reveals that pain is the number one complaint of women during a mammogram, with seven of 10 experiencing some degree of discomfort. Moreover, nearly 50% reported anxiety and fear of pain as the reason for never having a mammogram.
More than 90% of women who underwent mammography utilizing the SmartCurve system reported increased comfort during the procedure and 95% would recommend a facility that offers it.
“It would be logical that if we can improve the patient experience during a mammogram, we can improve the number of patients accessing this life-saving, diagnostic technology,” said David Gray, DO, a staff radiologist who specializes in breast imaging at Excela Health. “SmartCurve is an important and effective tool in that objective and a material advance in breast health for women in Westmoreland County.”
Acquisition of the SmartCurve Breast Stabilization System was made possible through proceeds derived from the Westmoreland/Frick Hospital Foundation and its Black Tie for Hope Gala.
“We are gratified to see such a tangible expression of what the Gala is meant to do,” said Ray Charley, Foundation Board Chair.
“We thank our supporters for making such a material difference in the health of those who turn to Excela for care.”
