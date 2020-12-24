A treasured holiday tradition of Excela Health Hospice has been transformed while maintaining the reason for the annual seasonal event.
Excela bereavement counselors will support families grieving the loss of a loved one who had been served by Excela Health Hospice through a virtual program that becomes available Jan. 1 and remains accessible through Jan. 31 on Excela Health’s website by reservation.
When COVID-19 restrictions made it ill-advised to trim a remembrance tree and gather for an in-person ceremony, the Excela Health Hospice team adapted. More than 1,000 paper bells were mailed to patient families, with instructions on how to decorate and return the ornaments. Each bell has been incorporated into a presentation that will include reflections from the counselors and other uplifting remarks to help “ring in remembrance” on New Year’s Day.
Hospice families will be provided a link via email to access the event. Others interested in participating or learning more about how to support the work of Excela Health Home Care & Hospice can contact the Excela Health Call Center at 1-877-771-1234.
