Excela Health resumes its wellness check diagnostic screening in partnership with the Greensburg Rotary Saturday, Sept. 17, 6:30 to 9:30 a.m., at SeniorLife Greensburg, 123 Triangle Dr., Greensburg.

Appointments are required, and may be scheduled by contacting the Excela Health Call Center, 1-877-771-1234, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. No walk-ins will be accepted at this time due to COVID-19 restrictions. All CDC guidelines related to COVID-19 will be strictly enforced and followed by all participants and staff.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.