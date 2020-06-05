Excela Health goes green  to mark county’s COVID-19 status change

Excela Health has begun marking Westmoreland County’s movement into the green phase of the COVID-19 response Friday, June 5 by bathing its hospital façades in green light starting at midnight. The hospitals will retain the tinted illumination through midnight June 11 as a symbol of the return to more normal business operations in the 16-county region of Western Pennsylvania.
“This long-awaited development is welcome news and an important milestone in the pandemic,” said John Sphon, Excela Health Chief Executive Officer. “Though certain restrictions and guidelines remain in place, we are lighting our hospitals green at night as a sign of our hope for the future, and to convey a sense of optimism regarding the impact going green will have on both our professional and personal lives.”
Excela Health has opened access to healthcare services that were postponed over the past three months and is also implementing a less restrictive visitor policy. Many delayed procedures and elective surgeries have already been rescheduled as the health system resumes full operations across all spectrums of care, including physician offices and outpatient clinics in locations that span the county.
“We are eager to resume the day-to-day activities to which we and our patients were accustomed. The outpouring of support shown by our community has been overwhelming. We are extremely grateful and looking forward to caring for our family, friends and neighbor,” Sphon said. “Together we can move forward with confidence as we remain committed to improving the health and well-being of every life we touch.”
For the most up-to-date information including a revised visitor policy, visit www.excelahealth.org.
