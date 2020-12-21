Karin Yesho, a registered nurse at Excela Health, knows there’s “still a hill to climb’’ in the ongoing fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
But after receiving her COVID-19 vaccine Friday morning, she added, “This is the first step in knowing there might be light at the end of the tunnel.”
About 500 of Excela Health’s frontline workers were expected to be inoculated on Friday, according to Excela Health spokesperson Robin Jennings. Doses of the vaccine were administered across Excela Health’s three hospitals: Westmoreland in Greensburg, Frick in Mount Pleasant and Latrobe.
Employees were scheduled to get their immunizations roughly every five minutes throughout the day. A 15-minute waiting period followed inoculation while newly-immunized staff was monitored for a “critical reaction” to the vaccine, such as shortness of breath or heart palpitations, Jennings said.
“After that first 15 minutes, any reaction that you have is more likely to be the sore arm, being a little tired — like it would be if you got the flu shot,” she added.
“In fact,” said Amy Pernelli, supervisor of rehabilitation services, “this shot was even easier. I didn’t even feel it.”
Pernelli of Unity Township was waiting with Yesho after both had received their dosages at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital on Friday.
Neither had any qualms about receiving the vaccine.
“When you see the patients who are suffering from COVID, this is a no-brainer,” said Yesho of Latrobe. “If (the public) could see what we see every day, then they’ll be in line getting this.”
Pernelli added her message to the public: “Don’t be afraid. We need to get this under control, we need to stop the suffering.”
Excela Health on Thursday received around 3,000 doses of Pfizer Inc. and Germany’s BioNTech vaccine, Jennings said. She expects that shipment “will turn into 4,000 doses, because some of the vials contain 5 to 7 doses.”
“We requested approximately 6,000 doses. We received approximately 3,000, but they are likely to turn into 4,000 because of the extra doses,” Jennings said.
There were no issues with receiving the shipment, despite heavy snowfall last week, she said. Jennings noted that the doses will be stored in ultra-low temperature freezers or kept in special containers with dry ice.
While vaccination is not mandatory for Excela Health employees, approximately 70% of the staff surveyed indicated they were interested in being immunized. Excela Health conducted the survey to determine how many doses of the vaccine to order, Jennings said.
“Our goal is to immunize all of the healthcare staff at Excela that want to be immunized within the next 30 days with their first dose,” she said.
Excela Health is expecting another shipment of vaccine doses by the end of the year. Jennings said the health system has ordered 11,000 additional doses to be administered to some of its patients, but she is unsure if or when they will receive them.
Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said last week’s snowstorm did not hold up delivery of the state’s initial allotment of 97,500 doses to 87 hospitals, adding the delivery schedule was set by Operation Warp Speed, the Trump administration’s vaccine development program.
About 10 employees across the health system administered the vaccines on Friday. The inoculation process took about five minutes — between check-ins, paperwork and the shot itself.
Jennifer Gregory, a registered nurse, administered tests Friday at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
“We need people to get their vaccinations,” Gregory said.
She indicated she will be receiving her vaccine today, Dec. 21.
Gregory administered the COVID-19 vaccine to 35-year-old Ritesh Senapati on Friday.
“This is kind of a new type of vaccine,” Senapati, anesthesiology specialist, said. “Obviously we are kind of looking at it with hopefulness. But I definitely think overall, vaccines have never really killed anyone, so I think it’s a good, positive step forward — especially people in the (operating room), because we are intubating patients all the time.”
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine requires two doses — the second three weeks after the first.
For 57-year-old respiratory therapist James Yumin, receiving the second dose will hopefully allow him to soon see his family again.
“I’m doing this, of course, for myself, but also I have not seen my family since March. Because I have a brother-in-law that’s ill — he’s on chemo,” said Yumin of Latrobe. “I feel after the second shot a few weeks from now, I feel like I’ll be more protecting my family to be able to actually get together and see them again.”
Yumin deals directly with patients who have COVID-19, some intubated or on ventilators.
“I actually tell people, and it’s how I feel, I feel safer at work than I do going to Walmart,” he said. “Because when I walk into a room, I know what I’m walking into. But when you’re at any store, you don’t know what’s in front of you. And you’re not as protected. I don’t have my N95 mask on at the store.”
Jennings stressed the importance of frontline workers at Excela Health receiving their vaccines, including respiratory care workers.
“If these people aren’t healthy, we can’t take care of people who are in respiratory distress,” she said.
The U.S. added a second COVID-19 vaccine to its arsenal Friday, one developed by Moderna Inc. and the National Institutes of Health. Doses are set to arrive today, Dec. 21, after the Food and Drug Administration authorized an emergency rollout of the vaccine, according to the Associated Press.
“At this point, Pfizer is what we expect to get. We have not heard yet with regard to Moderna,” Jennings said.
With Excela Health employees receiving their historic first-round of COVID-19 doses, Jennings noticed a general sense of enthusiasm Friday amongst staff.
“Our staff, they are fatigued,” Jennings said. “And I would say some of them are distressed about the community’s perhaps lack of sensitivity to the seriousness of it. That’s very hard for staff. Because they are seeing how terribly ill people are when they come here.”
With Gov. Tom Wolf’s new, limited-time COVID-19 mitigation orders in effect until 8 a.m. Jan 4, 2021, Jennings warned of the consequences of gathering with family and friends over the holiday period.
“Everybody wants to be together for the holidays. Everybody wants to be seeing their families, but the consequences of that means there’s likelihood to be hospitalizations.”
