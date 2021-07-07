The Family Additions Maternity Center at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital has expanded virtual class offerings to include a two-part series regarding the birthing experience.
Topics include the labor and delivery process, what to expect when arriving at the hospital to give birth, the role of the support person, medical procedures, postpartum care and more.
This class is offered as an on-demand video to be viewed at the convenience of the expectant mother and her support persons. Excela Health’s childbirth nurses including class instructor Sara Schipani, BSN, RN, are available via telephone to answer any questions the mother-to-be may have after watching the presentation.
While Excela’s childbirth nurse educators have long offered in-person classes for parents-to-be, online course development was prompted by the COVID-19 restrictions surrounding close gatherings and opened opportunities for continued distance learning opportunities.
Also available for distance learning is a session on breastfeeding success.
During the class, Excela’s educators discuss the benefits of breastfeeding, feeding cues, proper techniques and positioning, and address common questions and concerns.
The style is relaxed and conversational, and includes anecdotes that are relatable. And should the viewer have questions after watching the presentation, Excela’s childbirth educators and lactation consultants are available by phone for follow-up.
Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital is recognized among the Best Maternity Hospitals for 2020 by Newsweek and as a certified Safe Sleep Leader from Cribs for Kids. Excela’s Family Additions Maternity Center also is ranked among adherents to Pennsylvania’s Keystone 10 protocols that promote newborn wellness through breastfeeding.
In addition, Excela Health is a participant in the Mid-Atlantic Mothers’ Milk Bank and provides a depot location at Excela Square at Norwin for expedited service to women in Westmoreland County who are able to donate human milk to help infants to thrive.
To learn more about maternity care at Excela Health, visit ExcelaHealth.org. To register for the online classes, please contact the Excela Health Call Center at 1-877-771-1234. A confirmation email containing the video links will be sent to those enrolled.
