Excela Health has once again been recognized for exceptional patient care, with Excela Westmoreland Hospital receiving an “A” rating in The Leapfrog Group’s fall 2020 Hospital Safety Grades.
The designation recognizes Excela Health’s continuing efforts in protecting patients from harm and meeting the highest safety standards in the United States.
The Leapfrog Group is a national organization committed to improving healthcare quality and safety for consumers and purchasers. The Safety Grade assigns an A, B, C, D or F grade to hospitals across the country based on their performance in preventing medical errors, infections and other harms among patients in their care.
Developed under the guidance of a national expert panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Leapfrog Group’s grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public.
Only 121 Pennsylvania hospitals are included in this grading period. Excela Westmoreland is one of 57 earning the “A” ranking. Excela Latrobe Hospital is one of 27 Pennsylvania hospitals achieving a “B” for this evaluation period; Excela Frick Hospital does not have sufficient data to be rated in this program.
“At Excela Health, patient safety and quality care go hand in hand,” Chief Executive Officer John Sphon said. “It takes a strong healthcare team committed to process improvement to produce meaningful results in the areas of infection reduction and preventable harm, all the while ensuring strong lines of communication between hospital staff, patients and families. Patient safety is an important element of an effective, efficient healthcare system where quality prevails. Teamwork and adherence to best practices help to ensure that the right care is delivered to the right patient at the right time.”
“Achieving an ‘A’ for patient safety day after day is an extraordinary accomplishment and we congratulate the clinicians, staff, volunteers and leadership of Excela Health,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “We applaud Excela Health for protecting the lives and safety of patients and healthcare workers. Given the immense challenges confronting the American healthcare system as it battles the COVID-19 pandemic, we need all hospitals to demonstrate such relentless dedication to their patients.”
To see more details on Excela Health’s performance, and to access consumer-friendly tips for patients, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter and Facebook.
