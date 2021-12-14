Excela Health has again been recognized for its exemplary maternity services, this time as High Performing in Maternity Care (Uncomplicated Pregnancy) by U.S. News & World Report.
It marks the first time that U.S. News has published a list of the Best Hospitals for Maternity.
Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital through its Family Additions Maternity Center received the designation, the highest rating U.S. News awards for this type of care.
Excela Westmoreland is one of 32 hospitals in Pennsylvania, and one of 571 nationwide to be rated.
To be recognized among the Best Hospitals for Maternity, hospitals had to excel on multiple quality metrics that matter to expectant families, including complication rates, C-sections, whether births were scheduled too early in pregnancy, and how successfully each hospital supported breastfeeding. Only one-third of the hospitals evaluated by U.S. News for maternity care earned a ‘High Performing’ rating.
“All families deserve to be informed on how hospitals perform on key indicators of quality, which is why U.S. News has compiled and published a trove of maternal health data from hospitals across the country,” said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News & World Report. “The hospitals we’ve recognized as High Performing meet a high standard in caring for patients with uncomplicated pregnancies.”
Added John Sphon, Excela Health Chief Executive Officer: “Excela Health has a long history of providing exceptional maternal child services to our community. Beyond labor and delivery, that commitment to quality spans the continuum of care and is also reflected elsewhere in the accolades we continue to receive for a myriad of clinical services. Data-driven evidence-based care is a hallmark for Excela Health and we are proud to have those efforts lauded once again.”
Unique to the U.S. News site, participating hospital profiles are a one-stop shop and include a variety of relevant offerings for parents-to-be including key measures of safety, alongside services and amenities, like private rooms, valet parking and availability of child birthing classes.
The evaluation looks at hospital data relating to only uncomplicated pregnancies, not high-risk pregnancies. Participating hospitals responded to a survey from the U.S. News health analysis team in spring of 2021 which reflects data from 2019. Participation was voluntary. The data will be updated in the summer of 2022 to coincide with the release of the 2022-23 Best Hospitals for Procedures & Conditions ratings.
