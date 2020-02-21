Excela Health Chief Executive Officer John Sphon is among Pennsylvania Business Central’s Top 100 People for 2020 and is featured in the publication’s January edition.
“I am proud of this distinction, not only for myself but for our entire organization,” Sphon said of the recognition. “This honor is a reflection of the collective efforts of the entire Excela Health team.”
The publication lauded Sphon as: “Highly skilled in such areas as business development and operations he has made a career of establishing and nurturing effective business relationships and employee engagement.”
Sphon’s career with Excela Health spans four decades of success. He was appointed CEO in December, after serving as interim CEO since April 2019. From 2008 through 2019, he held the position of CEO of MedCare Equipment Co., LLC, a durable medical equipment company that serves western Pennsylvania, eastern Ohio, northern West Virginia and southern New York. Prior to that, Sphon served as vice president of ambulatory and diversified services, from 2004-2008, and was vice president of physician practices from 1994-2004.
In 2010, he earned The Pacesetter Award from the Pittsburgh Business Times in recognition of how MedCare’s affiliation grew into a partnership with eight health systems, including Excela Health where the company originated in the 1980s.
A resident and native of Westmoreland County, Sphon earned both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He is on the board of directors of the Economic Growth Connection and member of Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce.
Pennsylvania Business Central is a business-to-business publication, headquartered in State College, and is distributed throughout a 23-county area. Annually, the publication highlights 100 people in business and economic development who have made a dynamic impact on their organizations and communities.
The recognition is based on nominations from chambers of commerce, community leaders and the readership base of 40,000. Learn more about Pennsylvania Business Central at https://www.pabusinesscentral.com/articles/john-sphon/.
