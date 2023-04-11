Nationally, more than 100,000 people are waiting for an organ transplant, including 2,500 people in western Pennsylvania and West Virginia. At least 20 will die each day without receiving the transplant they so desperately need. Someone is added to the transplant waiting list every 10 minutes.
Annually, Excela Health joins the Center for Organ Recovery & Education (CORE) to raise awareness about organ, tissue and cornea donation, and encourage donor registration during the April celebration of Donate Life Month. In doing so, Excela also is part of the Donate Life Challenge sponsored by the Hospitals and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania (HAP).
To promote the importance of organ donation, Excela Health will hold a flag-raising ceremony April 13 at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. Prior to the hoisting of the Donate Life flag, there will be brief remarks by nursing leadership and CORE representatives in the lobbies of each of the hospitals.
“National Donate Life Month is a time when we recognize the power of organ, tissue and cornea donation to save and heal lives; affirm the partnerships between CORE and the hospitals we serve throughout western Pennsylvania and West Virginia that made possible nearly 900 life-saving organ transplants in 2022; and mobilize and inspire our local communities to register as donors,” said Susan Stuart, president and CEO of CORE.
“Most importantly though, National Donate Life Month is a time when we honor the generous donors and donor families whose decision to give the gift of life has provided hope and healing to so many in our community.”
“As a health system, we are uniquely positioned to not only tend to the health of our patients, but to inspire our community to be mindful of wellness in all aspects of life,” said Chief Medical Officer Carol Fox, M.D., FAAFP. “The more people we can inspire to become organ donors, the better we can serve our mission to be advocates for the well-being of our entire community.”
Some important facts about organ, tissue and cornea donation:
- Anyone can be a potential donor regardless of age, race or medical history.
- With more than 90,000 people across the nation awaiting a kidney, it is the organ in greatest demand, followed by liver, heart and lungs.
- Because conditions such as diabetes and hypertension are often more prevalent in the multicultural community, these individuals make up more than 50% of those on the national organ transplant list.
Individuals are encouraged to talk with family members and friends about registering as a donor. One organ donor can save up to eight lives and a tissue donor can improve the lives of more than 100 others. To sign up, visit core.org/register.
