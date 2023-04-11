Nationally, more than 100,000 people are waiting for an organ transplant, including 2,500 people in western Pennsylvania and West Virginia. At least 20 will die each day without receiving the transplant they so desperately need. Someone is added to the transplant waiting list every 10 minutes.

Annually, Excela Health joins the Center for Organ Recovery & Education (CORE) to raise awareness about organ, tissue and cornea donation, and encourage donor registration during the April celebration of Donate Life Month. In doing so, Excela also is part of the Donate Life Challenge sponsored by the Hospitals and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania (HAP).

