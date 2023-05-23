GREENSBURG – Excela Health and Butler Health System on Monday announced that their newly combined organization is Independence Health System.

“Last June, two like-minded, independent health systems announced their intent to come together with the goal of creating a new and distinct health care choice for patients in western Pennsylvania,” said Ken DeFurio, president and chief executive officer of Independence Health System. “On Jan. 1 of this year, we successfully formed the new organization. Independence Health System has a breadth and depth of services that make it indispensable to our patients and physicians.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.