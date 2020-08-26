Excela Health appoints Tiesi as new executive VP and COO

Excela Health has named Jeffrey A. Tiesi, FACHE, as its new executive vice president and chief operating officer, health system officials announced Tuesday. Tiesi will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the health system, the third largest in southwestern Pennsylvania and Westmoreland County’s largest employer.
“I am pleased to have Jeff join our team,” said John M. Sphon, Chief Executive Officer of Excela Health. “He has broad experience and a solid track record of helping organizations advance their quality initiatives and improve service to patients. He will be an important part of Excela’s future.”
Tiesi joins Excela after serving as Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at White Plains Hospital, a member of the Montefiore Health System in White Plains, N.Y., since 2015. There, he was part of a senior leadership team that in a five-year span fostered material improvements in hospital performance including employee engagement and patient experience, an increase in discharges of 35%, a rise in emergency department visits of 15% and gains in operating revenue of 95%.
Prior to his post at White Plains Hospital, Tiesi was a System Vice President for the seven-hospital Geisinger Health System in Danville, Pa., from 2002 to 2014 where he had responsibility for its Heart and Vascular Institute and Neuroscience services. Before joining Geisinger, he was Vice President at the Guthrie Clinic in Sayre, Pa., and has held multiple administrative positions following completion of the Management Fellowship Program at Allegheny Health Services in 1989.
A native of Western Pennsylvania, Tiesi earned both his Master of Health Services Administration and Bachelor of Science in Health Records Administration from the University of Pittsburgh. He is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and received the organization’s prestigious Senior Healthcare Executive Regents Award for the New York Metropolitan Region in 2016.
Tiesi also has demonstrated a strong commitment to the community having served on multiple not-for-profit boards and volunteering his time and expertise to a host of civic organizations.
