Excela Health was recently recognized among the nation’s Best and Brightest in Wellness sponsored by the National Association for Business Resources, having been included among 35 organizations of varying sizes lauded during its Summer 2021 recognition period.
Excela first received this designation in 2016 and has remained a recipient each award period.
This program honors companies that promote employee well-being, worksite health and wellness. The 2021 Summer National winning companies were evaluated by an assessment created and administered by SynBella, the nation’s leading wellness systems firm. These winning companies will be honored during the Illuminate Business Summit week-long celebration Nov. 1-4.
Company entries are examined statistically for quantitative and qualitative data. Each survey was scored on a point system based upon criteria to benchmark and improve wellness program effectiveness. They include outcomes, analysis, tracking, participation and incentives, benefits and programs, leadership, employee input, culture and environment. With more than 20 years of experience conducting the Best and Brightest competitions, the National Association for Business Resources (NABR) has identified numerous best practices and provided benchmarking for companies that continue to be leaders in employment standards.
“The Best and Brightest is a powerful community of elite leaders who share ideas and practices, and have proven they are employers of choice. Best and Brightest winning companies have also been a voice for important action in creating a sustainable culture that works and ensuring the well-being of their employees come first,” said Jennifer Kluge, president and CEO, Best and Brightest Programs.
“Never has employee well-being been more critical than during this time of public health crisis,” noted Laurie English, Excela Health chief human resources officer. “As a health system, our employees are on the front lines of the pandemic, and facing physical, emotional and spiritual challenges as they provide care. Being able to offer the resources to help our teams manage stress, find work-life balance and cope with personal and family medical concerns is mission critical to improving the health and well-being of every life we touch.”
“As we have navigated the pandemic, we have adapted traditional in-person wellness programming to an online platform, allowing nutrition and exercise classes to continue uninterrupted for staff as well as the community,” explained Patrick Martin, manager of Excela Health’s Well-Being Center. “We’ve developed more video resources for stress relief and grief support and are utilizing our employee assistance program to its broadest potential to touch employees and their families on every front including their financial wellness and retirement planning.”
“Receiving repeat recognition for what has become engrained in our culture not only validates our success in adapting to the ever-changing healthcare landscape, but demonstrates how necessary a robust employee wellness program is. We are indeed honored to be a regional and national leader in this regard,” added English.
