Excela Health continues to be recognized for its employee wellness initiatives, once again named among the Nation’s Best and Brightest in Wellness by the National Association for Business Resources.
Excela first received the honor in 2016 and has been a repeat recipient each award period.
This year, the Best and Brightest in Wellness released the results of the spring and summer applicants in August, and fall applicants are to be released in November. This program honors companies and organizations that recognize and celebrate quality and excellence in employee and worksite health. Excela Health is one of 44 companies of varying sizes honored.
The winning companies were evaluated by an assessment created and administered by SynBella, the nation’s leading wellness systems firm. Company entries are examined statistically for quantitative data and examined on a point system based upon criteria to benchmark and improve wellness program effectiveness. They include outcomes, analysis and tracking, participation and incentives, benefits and programs, leadership, employee input, culture and environment.
“Through the first half of 2020, the Nation’s Best and Brightest in Wellness winners have demonstrated leadership and forward thinking as they pivoted their business and workforce through COVID-19. It is in these unique times, the Best and Brightest in Wellness winners excel and share their knowledge with others,” said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO of Best and Brightest Programs.
The Best and Brightest in Wellness, a program of the National Association for Business Resources, celebrates those companies that are making their businesses flourish, the lives of their employees better and the community a healthier to place to live. The Best and Brightest program provides yearlong education, benchmarking, assessment tools and interaction among employers.
“We are pleased to continue to be recognized for our long-standing commitment to employee wellness,” said Excela Health Chief Human Resources Officer Laurie English.
“As a health care organization we have made a commitment to improve the health and well-being of every life we touch. That begins with our employees. The honors we have received demonstrate that not only do we have a healthier workforce, we also are working safely, which is so important in the delivery of patient care.”
This latest honor is the third of its type to be presented to Excela Health.
The health system continues to be identified as a Healthiest Employer in Western Pennsylvania, and among the Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America.
To view the list of Best and Brightest awardees, visit www.thebestandbrightest.com.
