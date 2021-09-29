With the broadening of federal guidelines regarding eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines including boosters, Excela Health is now offering first, second and third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines based on established criteria as well as Pfizer boosters for eligible patients.
“It’s important that our community residents receive the vaccine regimen that is appropriate for their present health needs,” noted Excela Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Carol Fox.
“For some whose immune systems are weakened because of ongoing treatment or medical conditions, that could be a third dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. For others who were inoculated with Pfizer’s two-dose regimen earlier this year who meet age and employment guidelines, that would be a Pfizer booster. When in doubt about what is appropriate, we urge patients to seek direction from their primary care provider before scheduling.”
The Moderna vaccine is available for anyone over the age of 18. Individuals may get a first, second (for most individuals) and also a third dose if they meet criteria set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). Those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised may receive a third dose 28 days after their second dose. There is currently NOT a recommendation for a booster dose of Moderna.
The Pfizer vaccine is available for individuals age 12 years and older. Patients may get a first, second (for most individuals) and also a third dose if they meet the criteria set forth by the CDC ACIP. Those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised may receive a third dose 21 days after their second dose. Others also may receive a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine. It is available for anyone who received a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine more than six months ago and meets one of the following criteria: Age 65 or older; age 18 to 64 at high risk of severe COVID-19; or age 18 to 64 with an occupation that presents high risk of occupational exposure to COVID-19.
It is recommended that all vaccine doses an individual receives come from the same manufacturer. It is important to note that at this time, Excela does not offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Appointments are available online at ExcelaHealth.org, with options to schedule the appropriate dose in the sequence. Individuals without internet access may call 724-689-1690 and a registrar will assist. All vaccines are given at the Excela Health Vaccine Cline located at 885 Norwin Avenue, North Huntingdon, PA 15642 (formerly Galaxy Fitness). While walk-ins are accepted, appointments are encouraged to avoid delays. If receiving second or third/booster doses, vaccine recipients are asked to bring their COVID-19 vaccination card so that it can be updated appropriately. Participants need not have received their prior doses at Excela Health to schedule subsequent vaccines.
“Immunizations remain our single best defense to controlling the spread of diseases of all types,” stressed Fox. “Anyone who has yet to receive an initial inoculation against the SARS-CoV-2 virus (COVID), is encouraged to do so without delay, and those eligible for third doses/boosters should schedule them now to ensure maximum protection,” she added. “As we approach colder weather, we naturally move indoors. Inoculations that fight the spread of COVID coupled with an annual flu shot are that one-two punch that help to limit the spread of infection and maintain our personal and community well-being.”
