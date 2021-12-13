In response to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases within the region, Excela Health has reopened its COVID Testing Center along Frye Farm Road in Unity Township, effective immediately.
The center located on the upper level, rear of 443 Frye Farm Road, is staffed from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday by appointment only. Appointments may be made by calling 1-800-727-9558.
Excela officials noted that “call center representatives will gather some demographic information and ask certain screening questions to help determine the severity of symptoms. Based on that screening, individuals will either be scheduled for testing, or advised to seek emergency care.”
The service provided at the location is a nasal swab for Polymerase Chain Reaction or PCR testing, which must be resulted within the health system’s laboratory to determine the accurate diagnosis, The Frye Farm Road site will not be offering rapid tests for any other type of illness such as influenza or strep and there will be no onsite evaluation.
Individuals requesting service should be experiencing symptoms and/or have had exposure to a known COVID positive person. Excela Health will bill insurance or access governmental funding for those who are uninsured.
For individuals who feel they need to be seen by a provider after test results are returned, they are asked to contact their primary care provider for next steps which may include telemedicine or an in-person visit.
This location is not for individuals who require a negative test in order to travel. Visit ExcelaHealth.org for locations conducting travel-related testing.
Excela Health had previously focused testing and evaluation at this location for more than 15 months, but discontinued the service in July when COVID-19 cases appeared to be waning.
“The added variety of respiratory illnesses including colds and influenza typical of colder weather, coupled with the increase in indoor gatherings related to the holidays, has led to widespread increase in office and emergency visits,” said Carol Fox, MD, Excela Health’s chief medical officer. “These, in turn, lead to greater risk of exposure. We are hopeful that by resuming COVID-19 testing outside the hospital and office setting that we can better meet the needs of all patients.”
Excela Health continues to promote widespread inoculation by offering appointments through its vaccine registry.
To request a COVID vaccine, visit ExcelaHealth.org or call the Excela Health Vaccine Information Line at 724-689-1690. The phone line is open Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. and calls are answered on a first-come, first-served basis.
All COVID-19 vaccinations are administered at the Excela Health Vaccine Clinic in the Excela Square at Norwin Plaza, located at 8885 Norwin Avenue, North Huntingdon Township (formerly Galaxy Fitness).
