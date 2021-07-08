The former warden at Westmoreland County Prison has filed a lawsuit against Westmoreland County Commissioner Gina Cerilli Thrasher, claiming he retired prematurely last fall because “could no longer tolerate the relentless and baseless harassment, discrimination and retaliation he endured due to (her) actions.”
In the federal lawsuit, which was filed Monday, Walton said he did an exemplary job during his 17 years as warden but left his post in November. He is alleging Thrasher of retaliation based on sex, age and political beliefs, discrimination and harassment.
The lawsuit is seeking compensatory and punitive damages. In the suit, Walton, 62, cited what he called Thrasher’s “relentless efforts to have Walton fired.” She criticized the former warden in public and according to the complaint, claimed that Walton could not take orders from a “female superior,” referred to him as a “Neanderthal,” and said he ran the Hempfield Township lockdown “like a circus.”
Walton, in the suit, also claims that Thrasher “weaponized” the county’s human resources department with “unfounded complaints” and “sham investigations.”
The lawsuit also claims that Thrasher directed him to hire and promote her political allies, which he objected, noting that it would discriminate against qualified minorities and women.
Thrasher called for Walton’s firing multiple times, first in 2016, citing reports of jail mismanagement. In 2018, she again pressed for his removal, blaming him for the suicide of a suspended prison guard.
In Walton’s lawsuit, he claims that the aforementioned guard — Henry “Sonny” Caruso III — was Thrasher’s “family friend, political supporter and donor.” Caruso, who shot himself in November 2018, was suspended earlier that year after he was identified as a potential target in a human trafficking investigation involving his wife, who was later charged.
In 2019, Walton said he filed complaints of age and sex discrimination with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Also that year, he alleged to have received a handwritten letter from Caruso’s widow “in which she detailed a deal between Caruso, (Thrasher) and others to protect Caruso’s family if Walton was removed as warden.”
Walton stated in the lawsuit that he was one of only two prison employees not to receive a pay increase last July.
Thrasher said in an email that she “cannot comment since it is a litigation issue. However, an outside law firm did a internal investigation in 2019 and there were zero findings of anything that the former warden claims.
“I’m looking forward to the truth coming out in depositions.”
