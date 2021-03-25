The Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center’s (EWCTC) Joint Operating Committee (JOC) voted on three motions Wednesday night that will be brought to the school’s sending districts — Derry Area, Greater Latrobe and Ligonier Valley — during next month’s regular board meetings.
The JOC recommended the EWCTC’s 2021-2022 budget for presentation to the sending school districts, and also voted on separate motions on the school’s significant building renovation project.
The renovation project is currently estimated not to exceed $5.85 million. The two-priority plan for building and mechanical renovations on the aging school building ranges from $4.3 million to $5.8 million. EWCTC Administrative Director Todd Weimer estimated priority one items at $1.8 million to $2.7 million and all priority two items at $2.4 to $3 million. Priority one items are directly related to the envelope of the building and the safety of students.
Wednesday’s motions involved sending resolutions of project approval to the three sending school districts and also an opportunity to allow the Eastern Westmoreland Area Vocational and Technical School Authority to assume debt for the project.
“As a (career and technology center), we can’t assume debt,” Weimer said. “So, the debt has to be assumed by the authority. The vote of the sending districts will determine whether or not the project moves forward. We’re to the point where, in April, each of the school districts will vote on the resolutions, and the outcome will be that we’re moving forward, assuming debt and starting the building project, or it’s on the shelf.”
The renovation project was initially approved last year, but temporarily shelved because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Directors, in January, approved school administrators to develop a plan for funding the building renovation project.
The 100,000-square-foot building was constructed in 1976 and “is at the end of its useful life cycle.”
A new roof was installed in 2004 and in December 2015, the school underwent a $685,000 HVAC renovation project.
“Our JOC was in full support, as they have been all along,” Weimer said. “They’re excited about the project and they’re excited about what it means to our school. The need is there. Our kids deserve it. Their kids deserve it because they’re one in the same. I look forward to seeing what’s going to happen at the board meetings at each of the districts in April.”
Also on Wednesday, the JOC recommended its 2021-22 budget for presentation to Greater Latrobe, Derry Area and Ligonier Valley — the three sending school districts. Weimer is pleased with this year’s budget.
“Our hopes were that, under the circumstances, recognizing everything that’s going on and what the districts are going through, we didn’t want to come in this year with a budget that was a huge increase, and would put a huge burden on our districts, and we did that,” Weimer said.
Weimer added that the school included costs into the budget that are normally associated with several programs and would typically be passed onto students and families. For example, the school will purchase cosmetology kits, which include scissors, combs and more. The school is also purchasing scrubs for health occupations students.
“It’s those types of things that ease burdens on our families as we continue to work our way through this COVID crisis and the economic impacts of it,” Weimer said. “We’re excited that we’re going to be able to do that next year.”
Last year’s budget, which was a little more than $4 million, saw an increase of 1.75%. Two years ago, the budget saw an increase of 0.76%, a little less than a full percent compared to the previous year. This year’s budget is a 0.13% increase from last year’s spending plan.
“This year, we had a 0.13% increase, and it’s such a small number,” Weimer said. “We’re almost level funded. It’s a very modest increase and we’re very happy that we were able to come in so low compared to 1.75% last year and 0.76% the year before.”
The budget will be on the agenda at upcoming Derry Area, Greater Latrobe and Ligonier Valley school board meetings. The total budget is split based on student population between the three sending school district and the budget needs majority approval, 14 of the 27 board members, to pass.
Also at the meeting, the JOC recognized Samantha Elliott as the student of the month for March. Elliott, a Greater Latrobe cosmetology student, earned her state cosmetology license while completing the program. She’s also participating in the school’s cooperative education program and employed at Pamela’s Golden Touch in Ligonier.
Elliott, who plans to continue her employment and take additional classes after graduation, is a member of EWCTC’s SkillsUSA and National Technical Honor Society. She’s also a former president and treasurer of Greater Latrobe’s Interact Club.
Also on Wednesday, Weimer noted that 24 culinary students earned their ServSafe certification, which included four hours of COVID-19 training. According to the organization’s website, EWCTC was the only career and technology center in the state that received certification for training to the highest standards in safe food handling and abiding by the National Restaurant Association’s Reopening Guidelines and the FDA’s Best Practices for restaurants during the pandemic.
Two culinary arts teams from the school also participated in the annual “Soup’s On!” competition in Ligonier, recently. The teams made enough to feed 400 people, creating meals like smoked tomato bisque, smoked gouda mac n cheese, and chicken pot pie soup with a white cheddar crust.
The school will also sponsor a drive-thru spaghetti dinner on Monday, April 19. The event is a fundraiser to support the school’s senior class and National Technical Honor Society. There will be no option for walk-ins this year. To place pick-up orders, contact Heather Kaecher at 724-539-9788 ext. 309, or heather.kaecher@ewctc.net.
The JOC also approved:
- Memorandum of understanding with the Pennsylvania State Police, effective March 28;
- Bid for an auto frame machine as the local match to state funds received as part of the 2020-21 Pennsylvania Department of Education Cooperative Equipment Grant;
- Pennsylvania School District Liquid Fund settlor attestation form authorizing the school to remain an established settlor for the investment of public funds;
- Renewal of a one-year agreement for the 2021-22 school year between the school and the county behavioral health and development services program and the Westmoreland Drug and Alcohol Commission for the Student Assistance Program at no cost to EWCTC;
- Nicole Zavatsky to attend the 2021 virtual PASBO annual conference on four dates in March at a cost of $200 to be paid for by EWCTC.
