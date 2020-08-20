Todd Weimer, the administrative director for the Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center (EWCTC), has already gone through part of the school year in the midst of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, so he knows what to expect.
Weimer has experience and comfort in knowing that the school, its administrators, teachers and student population can safely navigate at least the beginning of the current school year still in a pandemic setting.
The school’s Joint Operating Committee (JOC) offered its support on Wednesday by approving the school’s revised, phased school reopening health and safety, in addition to the continuity of education plans.
“The real comfort I have with this plan is that we absolutely are going to have the kids in the building, in their labs, and have them working,” Weimer said.
“I believe this gives us the best opportunity to minimize the potential for an outbreak, locally. It will provide a consistent schedule for the kids to start the school year, so they’ll know what they are doing, which they need.
“And as soon as we can go back to a full brick and mortar model, we will absolutely do it.”
EWCTC will follow Greater Latrobe and Ligonier Valley — two of its sending schools — and utilize a hybrid of in-person and virtual learning. Derry Area, EWCTC’s third sending school, previously approved plans for five days of in-person learning and will meet next week for a school board work session.
“Ligonier Valley and Latrobe account for 75% of our student population,” Weimer said. “We work collaboratively with all three districts, but as a general rule of thumb, we go with the two-thirds rule. For example, if there is a snow day, and two schools close, then (EWCTC) closes.
“We’re going to match the hybrid schedule to meet the needs of the largest group of our population. But we will work diligently around whatever model Derry approves to ensure a seamless transition.”
School officials intend to differentiate instruction appropriately and prioritize the health and safety of staff and students. Students will attend the school in person, two days per week, and participate in virtual instruction three days a week. Students and instructors will also be required to wear a face covering.
School officials consulted with local medical experts who have current information regarding COVID-19, particularly in the Westmoreland County area.
“Our hopes and expectations is that this will be temporary and that the recommendation and guidelines will change,” Weimer said. “But at this point, what’s most important is the safety and health of our learners. So, in order to do the very best to ensure that, we’re going to socially distance, reduce the numbers, wear masks and do all of the things we need to do.”
Weimer noted that the school received a $90,000 COVID-19 Disaster Emergency School Health and Safety grant. Funds will be used to purchase handheld sprayers, in addition to disinfectants, masks, gloves and hand sanitizer. School officials are also in the process of purchasing laptops, iPads and AirPods to better equip staff members in providing online education.
Weimer said that throughout the last several years, the school has already implemented virtual components, which has helped in a pandemic setting.
“We’ve been searching and finding online resources to support a combination of in-person and virtual instruction and we rolled that out in the spring,” Weimer said. “We’ve been working over the summer and we’ll continue working into the fall, developing these types of things, so that we can provide a high level of instruction, virtually.”
Also on Wednesday, the JOC welcomed new member Jennifer Kromel to replace Irma Hutchinson, who resigned last week.
“It’s (Kromel’s) first meeting, so change is good and we’re very excited to see a new face and a new perspective,” Weimer said. “But we all loved (Hutchinson) and will miss her significantly. She made it to every event, she was always here and any time I needed somebody, I could call her and she would show up, so I thank her for her service.”
Weimer said 192 students earned a school-record 715 industry certifications during the 2019-20 school year. He also spotlighted 11 students (Jackie Sowerbrower, Dillon Jellison, David Bates, Courtney McKlveen, Eddie Thompson, Djay Williams, Isabelle Kaecher, Brady Siegel, Eddy Thompson, Bella Beckwith, Kaitlin Dewalt) who were awarded more than $9,300 in scholarship money during the school’s recent senior recognition ceremony.
The JOC also approved:
- Layne Burd as part-time computer engineering instructor, placed on Bachelor step 1, at a salary of $20,344.50, effective for the 2020-21 school year, along with all fringe benefits as provided by the current collective bargaining agreement, pending all receipt of clearances and documentation;
- Kimberly L. Raviart as substitute teacher for all programs;
- Substitute teacher rates for the 2020-21 school year at no change from the prior year, including $90 per day for the first 29 days, $100 for the first 30 days and more, and $120 per day for four consecutive weeks in the same position;
- Clubs and advisors, including Ken Pedder (BotsIQ, $1,000), Jeff Mori (BotsIQ, $1,000), John Weinman (home builders, $1,000), Heather Kaecher (National Technical Honor Society, $1,000), Lindsey Smetak (Health Occupations, $1,000), Lisa Newhouse (senior class, $1,000), Dane Zimmer, Chad Goodman, Kaitlyn Youngstead, SkillsUSA at $333.33;
- Teacher scholarship reimbursement for the 2020-21 school year at the current contracted amount for Ian Dunlap, Derek Fritzel, Shawn Meloy, Keith Tuk, Don Weiers, Michael Weinell, Weinman, William Wilson, Michael Wortman and Youngstead;
- Supplemental payment of $850 for medical emergency services for Susan McCreery, Allied Health instructor and Smetak, Health Occupations Technology instructor for the 2020-21 school year;
- Resignation of Melissa Kaufman, teaching assistant, effective July 15;
- Continued participation in the Tech Centers that Work technical assistance program provided through the Bureau of Career and Technical Education at no cost to the school;
- Application to the state’s department of education for flexible instructional days for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years;
- EWCTC student handbook for the 2020-21 school year.
