The Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center’s (EWCTC) significant building renovation appears to be back on track. The project, which was okayed last year, but temporarily shelved because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, received another level of approval during Wednesday’s regular Joint Operating Committee (JOC) meeting.
JOC members approved Administrative Director Todd Weimer and Business Manager Nicole Zavatsky to develop a plan for funding the building renovation project for the school, which features students from Derry Area, Greater Latrobe and Ligonier Valley, and to report that plan to the JOC.
“This is consistent with what we did and the timeline we had last year,” Weimer said. “We’re looking to begin working with our financial team in developing what would be a proposal for the project to go out to the sending districts.
“That means we can explore what the bond terms are going to look like, the interest rates, and gather all that information for presentation to the board. It’s just giving us the green light to do all of the back work and gather all of that information.”
Weimer and Zavatsky are authorized to make inquiry and provide information to advisors including, but not limited to, underwriters, bond counsel and financial advisors. The 100,000-square-foot building was constructed in 1976 and “is at the end of its useful life cycle.” A new roof was installed in 2004 and in December 2015, the school underwent a $685,000 HVAC renovation project.
The new renovation project is currently estimated not to exceed $5.85 million. The two-priority plan for building and mechanical renovations on the aging school building ranges from $4.3 million to $5.8 million. Weimer estimated priority one items at $1.8 million to $2.7 million and all priority two items at $2.4 million to $3 million. He added that priority one items are directly related to the envelope of the building and the safety of students.
“We’re actually on the same exact timeline,” Weimer said. “We just pushed it to this year.”
The intent is to gather information and present numbers relative to the project to the JOC prior to its Wednesday, Feb. 24 meeting.
“We’ll take comment and feedback from (the JOC) and bring what potentially would be our finalized budget in March for their approval to go out to the districts in April,” Weimer said. “In April, we’ll look for the school districts to approve our budget and the building project.”
Also on Wednesday, the JOC approved the EWCTC comprehensive plan for three school years, 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23. The plan will be available for public inspection and comment on the school’s website from today until Feb. 24, when it is expected to be approved.
“As the director, I’m really appreciative of the labor and effort that went into it on the part of all stakeholders involved,” Weimer said. “It’s important because we have our mission, our values and the things we want to do at the school, but the comprehensive plan is where we really sit down and reflect on what we’ve done, where we want to go, and set goals and priorities.”
Weimer said a significant goal for the upcoming plan is to improve attendance.
“Our attendance, as it’s reported, isn’t where we want it to be,” Weimer said. “We recognize in our efforts to best prepare learners for life after high school, whether it’s college or employment, we need to instill in them that you need to show up. You show up for work and you show up for school.”
Weimer said that Greater Latrobe and Derry Area students were in the building this week on the hybrid learning schedule, and Ligonier Valley will join next week. Weimer expressed gratitude towards the members of the JOC.
“This has been the most trying year for me as an administrator and an individual who works in the school setting, and we couldn’t do it if we didn’t have support from (the JOC),” Weimer said. “I’m so excited about where the school is right now and where we’re going, even under these circumstances. We’re thrilled about getting kids back in the building. We have a renewed enthusiasm and it was awesome having kids back in the building this week.”
The JOC also approved a right of way easement for utility easement with Derry Township. The township purchased 2.25 acres of unused land in the far northeast quarter of the EWCTC property two years ago with the intent to construct a bioretention pond in an effort to alleviate nearby flooding within Derry Township.
“This allows (the township) to put storm drains across the corner of our property,” Weimer said. “This gives them permission to bury pipe that will be part of that drainage system and they’ll fix the land the way it was.”
The JOC also approved a five-year agreement with Buffalo Biodiesel Inc. for fryer oil collection. Weimer explained the school will be paid for collection.
“It’s just doing the environmentally-conscious thing with our oil,” Weimer said. “We didn’t really produce oil in the past, but the new culinary teacher has a deep fryer. We wanted to have something in place rather than having our facility manager drive it somewhere. They will pick it up as part of the agreement.”
The JOC also:
- Recognized Chris Secrist as the student of the month for January. Secrist is a Greater Latrobe senior in the culinary arts program. He’s a member of National Technical Honor Society and SkillsUSA and also represented the school in two culinary competitions last year. Secrist intends to turn his passion for cooking into a lucrative career. After graduation, he plans to enroll in Johnson and Wales University to major in culinary arts and food and beverage industry management;
- Acknowledged the culinary team’s school of students, which entered into a remote competition judged by national leaders from the cooking industry, including the Director of Education — Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association; regional director of Sandberg Foods; and the director of product development at Gordon Foods Service. Gordon Foods inquired about two recipes, the company is considering use for mass production and it’s giving each team member a $50 gift card.
The JOC also approved:
- An annual motion authorizing Weimer to study realignment of staff and curtailment of programs and to prepare recommendations for the JOC in accordance with the Public School Code of 1949, as amended;
- Audit and fiscal management report of Horner, Wible & Terek, PC for the 2019-20 school year;
- Occupational and local advisory committees.
