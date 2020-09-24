The Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center’s (EWCTC) Joint Operating Committee (JOC) voted on a revised, phased school reopening health and safety plan that could allow students to return to in-person classes five days a week, depending on plans from their home districts.
Students can choose from full brick and mortar learning five days a week, hybrid in-person and virtual, or full virtual, but only if their home district permits. Currently, all students within the Greater Latrobe School District will have the option to return to school, five days a week, full-time, starting Monday. Derry Area and Ligonier Valley – EWCTC’s other two sending school districts – currently operate under a hybrid in-person and virtual model.
“Our previous plan had been specific to a hybrid model, which is what all three districts did to start the school year,” EWCTC Administrative Director Todd Weimer said. “To this point, Greater Latrobe learners have the option to return to full brick and mortar, and with approval of our plan, they’ll also be able to come (to EWCTC) five days a week.
“The (sending) district plan determines what children can and cannot do. Being that Greater Latrobe changed its plan, we changed our plan to allow their plan to work with both buildings.”
Weimer is encouraged to see a segment of the student population return to EWCTC five days a week.
“Our learners need to be in the building and they need to have the tools in their hands,” Weimer said. “We’re very excited that we’re going to have an opportunity to see a group of kids five days a week versus just two, which is what we’ve been seeing.”
Weimer said that computer-based programs, like computer engineering, has leant itself well to virtual instruction. But it’s tougher for other programs, like construction trades, manufacturing programs, machine tool technology, welding and others.
“It’s significantly more difficult for learners to access instruction remotely in those classes when so much of what they learn in those programs is performance based,” Weimer said. “As district plans evolve, our plan will fit the mold for any plan that they approve. If another district chooses hybrid, they’ll do hybrid for (EWCTC) as well. If the school offers full virtual, we’ll do that, and if the school offers full brick and mortar, we’ll offer that, as well. You follow the plan for your district.”
The JOC also approved:
- A memorandum of understanding between EWCTC and the school’s education association regarding employee No. 137, eAffective for the 2020-21 school year. Weimer did not have an additional comment on the motion;
- List of items for disposition, consisting of obsolete inventory items by offering them to EWCTC students, member districts or private disposal;
- EWCTC to advertise jointly as a member of the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit Joint Purchasing Consortium for the purchase of multi-purpose paper;
- Nicole Zavatsky, business manager, to serve as the WIU’s Joint Purchasing Consortium representative and for Natalie McClarren, accounting clerk, as alternate for multi-purpose paper.
