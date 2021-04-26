New Century Careers (NCC) announced that its year-round Manufacturing 2000 (M2K) machinist training program at Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center (EWCTC) in Derry Township, is now open following mandatory shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID guidelines are enforced.
Enrollment is underway for evening classes (Monday-Friday) offering flexible options to accommodate working adults, those underemployed or unemployed due to the pandemic or candidates seeking career options.
Through the M2K short-term pre-apprenticeship program, which is offered tuition-free to qualified job seekers, NCC recruits, screens, tests, trains and places high school graduates 18 and older in entry-level machinist jobs that lead to career pathways with family-sustaining wages. Potential trainees are screened for interest and aptitude to learn, including those with pre-existing education and employment barriers.
Regional manufacturers consistently struggle to find qualified workers to fill vacancies. New Century Careers documented an overwhelming need from employers for workers and unemployed or underemployed individuals of communities in the Latrobe, Derry and Ligonier school districts for jobs.
The Allegheny Conference’s “Inflection Point 2017-2018: Supply, Demand and the Future of Work in the Pittsburgh Region” reports that Pittsburgh’s 10-county regional workforce will come up short by 80,000 workers by 2025. Catalyst Connection’s “Manufacturing Employment Demand Study” projects that 30,000 manufacturing jobs may need to be filled in southwestern Pennsylvania in the next 10 years.
“Manufacturing is one of the highest demand sectors in business and industry here with a strong demand for machinists. We want to fill the pipeline for these positions, matching our programs to workforce needs,” said Todd Weimer, EWCTC administrative director.
New Century Careers works with a network of more than 200 regional employers, including numerous manufacturers in Westmoreland County, in need of skilled workers.
“New Century Careers continuously searches for cost-effective methods to train and place more individuals with employers throughout the region by making training as accessible as possible,” NCC president and CEO Neil Ashbaugh said. “Those impacted by job loss due to the pandemic may also want to consider this training, which includes application and resume writing assistance, mentoring and job placement for numerous local open positions at family-wage earnings, many with benefits. A growing number of women have also been pursuing this option for a stable, flexible, creative environment offering advancement opportunities.”
NCC encourages local companies to become partners in support of the program to directly connect with skilled workers for their operations.
“An advantage of the M2K program for both workers in need of jobs and employers with immediate and critical gaps in filling positions is its ability to train and place workers in the manufacturing workforce within as few as four months,” Ashbaugh said.
Currently, NCC is the only local nonprofit providing up to 600 hours of entry-level machinist training (classroom, online and hands-on) and lifetime placement assistance free-of-charge to qualified job seekers 18 and older. Enrollment and training is held year round.
The M2K program at EWCTC in Westmoreland County is funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development’s Manufacturing PA program.
NCC also offers training at its Anselmo Training Innovation Center on Pittsburgh’s South Side. Persons interested in training at either the EWCTC or Pittsburgh site can find additional information at www.ncsquared.com or by calling 1-800-822-9337.
(0) comments
