Officials at the Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center (EWCTC) are revisiting discussions on the school’s significant building renovation project that was okayed earlier this year, but temporarily shelved because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
In March, EWCTC’s Joint Operating Committee (JOC) unanimously granted approval to the project for presentation to Derry Area, Greater Latrobe and Ligonier Valley, the three sending school districts. Derry Area and Ligonier Valley voted to approve the project, and Greater Latrobe intended to give it the okay, but then the local districts began to realize the impact COVID-19 had on their budgets, which were approved in June.
During Wednesday’s Joint Area Board (JAB) and Joint Operating Committee (JOC) meetings, discussions surrounding the project, which is currently estimated not to exceed $5.85 million, were reopened.
The project received significant support in the past because the building “is at the end of its useful life cycle,” and officials seek to prepare students for cutting-edge, high-demand, high-wage occupations. The 100,000-square-foot building was constructed in 1976, a new roof was installed in 2004 and in December 2015, the school underwent a $685,000 HVAC renovation project.
“I was on the board in 2004 when we did the re-roofing, and the same issues, they were all brought forward to us 16 years ago,” board member Heidi Kozar said. “The entire time I’ve been on the JOC, we’ve been pushing this can down the road. So, I hope that we, as the three sending schools, can get behind this project. It’s time and these kids deserve this.”
EWCTC Administrative Director Todd Weimer outlined a two-priority plan for building and mechanical renovations on the aging school building, ranging from $4.3 million to $5.8 million. He estimated priority one items at $1.8 million to $2.7 million and all priority two items at $2.4 million to $3 million. Weimer said that priority one items are directly related to the envelope of the building and safety of the students. He added that interest rates are the same, if not better currently than last year.
“We have windows that are silicone shut because when it snows, the snow comes in through the windows and it lands on our $50,000 machines,” Weimer said. “Outside of the roof and the HVAC, and what we do to maintain it, nothing has been done and everything is original.
“Inside the building, we’re outfitted as well as anybody in the state. If you walk into our machine tool lab, you’d think you’re walking into the advanced technical center at Westmoreland County Community College. But the building is 45 years old.”
The hope is to have board discussions in the coming months with approval from the sending districts in March. JOC budget approval in set for April with an anticipated settlement the following month and first bond payment in October.
“By passing these resolutions, it would grant us the authority to move forward with the project for renovations that are much needed at this building,” Weimer said.
Among the planned renovations include a security vestibule at the main entrance, installing fencing around the perimeter of the building, new windows and replacing exterior metal panels.
“The whole shell of our building is metal and that metal is rusting and corroding,” Weimer said.
Officials intend to clean the brick on the building and replaced cracked asphalt and concrete. The school has switchboard issues, a new clock system is necessary, there isn’t an exhaust system within the cosmetology program, panel boards are original to the building — additional electricity is needed for modern machines — and unit ventilators, which were not part of the recent HVAC expansion, also need replaced.
The lone suggested cosmetic piece is a canopy entrance at the front of the building.
“When the kids come to school, it’s a decent-length walk, and for the whole length, there’s nothing covering them, so they’re walking in the elements,” Weimer said.
There was also a need for parking and signage. Weimer said the school already started that project with a gravel parking lot.
“We wanted to offer everyone an opportunity to drive if they have a license and permit,” Weimer said. “That would reduce our number of kids on the buses for purposes of social distancing. So we put in a gravel parking lot, which is ready to go when we get back to full capacity.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.