With approvals in hand from its three sending school districts, a significant renovation of the Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center (EWCTC) is set to move forward.
Dust likely won't start flying for building and mechanical renovations at the Derry Township school building until after the 2021-22 school year, however, EWCTC Administrative Director Todd Weimer said during Wednesday's meeting of the EWCTC Joint Operating Committee (JOC).
"We started conversations with our engineers immediately after our (Eastern Westmoreland Area Vocational and Technical School) Authority approved the resolution relative to the lease agreement and acquiring bonds. It looks like the circumstance is that we are late to get started this year with the idea we would have construction during summer months," Weimer said. "Our number one priority is to ensure there are no interruptions to teaching and learning, so all the work we want to have completed during the summer months. In order to get all of aspects of this building project lined up to be done in a three-month period, we're being advised at least at this point... that it looks like it's going to be summer of 2022."
The renovation project is currently estimated not to exceed $5.85 million. The two-priority plan for building and mechanical renovations on the aging school building ranges from $4.3 million to $5.8 million. Weimer previously estimated priority one items at $1.8 million to $2.7 million and all priority two items at $2.4 to $3 million. Priority one items are directly related to the envelope of the building and the safety of students.
The renovation project was initially approved last year, but temporarily shelved because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Directors, in January, approved school administrators to develop a plan for funding the building renovation project.
The 100,000-square-foot building was constructed in 1976 and “is at the end of its useful life cycle.”
A new roof was installed in 2004 and in December 2015, the school underwent a $685,000 HVAC renovation project.
Also during Wednesday's meeting, Weimer recognized two EWCTC seniors from Greater Latrobe for their recent accomplishments.
Joshua Taylor was named the EWCTC Senior of the Month, and Landen Pells recently placed first in the Greater Pittsburgh Automobile Dealers Association (GPADA) annual scholarship competition.
Taylor is enrolled in the Masonry Program at EWCTC and is a member of the National Technical Honor Society and SkillsUSA. He is also employed by Butz Masonry through the EWCTC's Cooperative Education program. After graduation, he intends to continue his employment with Butz Masonry before owning his own hardscaping and landscaping company.
Pells had the top score out of all contestants that participated in the GPADA scholarship competition and will be presented with a $10,000 scholarship for postsecondary automotive education during the organization's awards ceremony, scheduled for May 7 at the Community College of Allegheny County.
In other business, the JOC approved:
- A revised 2020-21 school calendar reflecting the replacement of an in-service day that had been planned for April 6 with an instructional day and the movement of that in-service day to the end of the school year;
- The 2021-22 school calendar, with the first day of instruction set for Aug. 30 and the last day of instruction is planned for June 1, 2022;
- One-year agreements with Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit for accounting software at a cost of $9,316.76 and student information software at a cost of $8,559.25, both for terms running from July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022;
- For EWCTC to participate in the joint purchasing activities of the Westmoreland County Schools Natural Gas Consortium and to authorize the consortium, in association with KeyTex Energy, to act as the school's agent during the procurement process;
- For EWCTC business manager Nicole Zavatsky to serve as the authorized representative and for Weimer to serve as alternate representative for the Westmoreland County Schools Natural Gas Consortium;
- Continued membership in the Pennsylvania School Board Association which includes policy maintenance, effective July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022;
- Accepting the resignation of accounting clerk Natalie McClarren, effective retroactive to March 31;
- Hiring McClarren as an accounting clerk consultant at a rate of $45 per hour with Weimer approving all work hours;
- Hiring Marisa Koluder as a full-time confidential accounting clerk, retroactive to April 12, at an hourly rate of $17.92, along with all applicable fringe benefits as included in the compensation plan, pending receipt of all clearances and documentation.
