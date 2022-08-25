“We’re ready for the kids,” announced Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technical Center Administrative Director Todd Weimer in a brief report at Wednesday’s meeting of the Joint Operating Committee.
With just days until the students come through the doors, Weimer and the administration has made final preparations, and the JOC authorized a number of start-of-the-school year business and personnel moves.
Some of those actions included the approval of this year’s student handbook and the revised health and safety plan, which Weimer admitted is similar to the plan the committee approved at the end of the 2021-22 school year, as required by the state.
“Any changes include a lot of language referring to following recent Department of Health, Department of Education and CDC guidelines because the guidance changes frequently,” Weimer said.
One significant change from last year to this one revolves around the definition of contact tracing and social distancing, which were specifically defined in the past, aren’t as defined now.
In addition, the JOC approved:
- A motion to continue to participate in the Tech Centers That Work technical assistance program through the Bureau of Career and Technical Education (no cost to EWCTC),
- Renewal of a one-year agreement for the 2022-23 school year with Southwest Behavioral Care Inc. for drug and alcohol management/assessment services (also no cost to EWCTC).
As far as personnel, the JOC voted to approve a number of items, including setting the substitute teacher rates for the new school year with no changes to last year’s rates – $110 per day and $130 per day for four consecutive weeks in the same position.
The JOC also authorized the employment of four teaching assistants at an hourly rate of $15, from the Carl D. Perkins Fund with no fringe benefits, for the 2022-23 school year. The TAs included Gina Ciocco in Culinary and DMT; Roy Schmucker in Welding; Pete Highlands in Automotive/Collision, and Myranda Olsen in Construction Cluster. Highlands and Olsen were also approved as substitutes for all programs.
Club advisers for the 2022-23 school year were also approved at the contracted amount of $1,000, including:
- Ken Pedder and Jeff Mori for BattleBots;
- Chad Goodman for Home Builders;
- Heather Kaecher, N.T.H.S.;
- Lindsey Smetak, H.O.T.;
- Lisa Newhouse, Senior Class,
- William Wilson, SkillsUSA.
In addition, a motion for a teacher scholarship reimbursement was approved at the current contracted amount for Layne Burd, Ian Dunlap, Derek Fritzel, Shawn Melody, Keith Tuk, Don Weber, Michael Weinell, Michael Wortman and Stephanie Decker.
A supplemental payment of $1,000 for medical emergency services was also approved for Susan McCreery, Allied Health instructor, and Smetak, Health Occupations Technology instructor for 2022-23, which reflects a $150 increase over last year.
Principal Chris Campbell also received approval to attend the fall PACTA Workshop for Career and Technical Principals from Sept. 15-16 in State College at a cost of $600, paid by EWCTC.
While the beginning of the school year always proposes challenges to not only administration and faculty, but students, this year, they will also be starting the school year amid construction, which continues at the school.
The project was not expected to be completed by the beginning of the school year, especially with expected supply issues, and the completion date has been pushed out a couple of months with the project not anticipated to be finished until November/December.
However, Weimer said the administration is generally pleased where things are.
“We’re very pleased with the progress,” Weimer said.
Contractors are currently installing the exterior metal panels in the courtyard area, most of the concrete work on campus has been completed, the lobby and vestibule is coming along and most of the HVAC and electrical work is finished.
What’s outstanding, according to Weimer, is the completion of the installation of the exterior panels and windows, which was delayed due to supply issues.
“Throughout the course of the beginning of school year, as they’re working through that process, we’ll adjust accordingly,” Weimer said.
Construction projects often have delays under normal circumstances and this project had its share with some supplies expected in June not arriving until August.
“We’re very encouraged with the large majority of the project,” Weimer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.