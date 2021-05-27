The Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center (EWCTC) Joint Operating Committee (JOC) on Wednesday approved using proceeds from selling a portion of property on the EWCTC campus to Derry Township to cover the costs of moving the school’s Construction Trades program to a larger classroom.
Derry Township last year paid $11,500 for a 2.25-acre portion in the northeast corner of the EWCTC’s 54.7-acre property. The township supervisors have since awarded bids to have contractors construct a stormwater retention pond on the property to capture and filter stormwater from the Terney Plan of homes, lowering runoff volume and rate control for flows into Sulphur Run, a waterway prone to flooding in the lower reaches of Derry Township and the City of Latrobe.
The EWCTC JOC on Wednesday put the funds generated by the land sale to use to relocate the Construction Trades and plumbing/HVAC programs within the school building.
EWCTC Administrative Director Todd Weimer said the Construction Trades program was in need of a larger classroom and workspace.
“We’re switching the Construction Trades program and then Plumbing/HVAC program because the Construction Trades program classroom and shop area is smaller,” Weimer said, noting Construction Trades instructor Chad Goodman “needs more space for the number of students he has. We’re going to need to install some gas lines and water lines and things like that in the current (Construction Trades) lab for the Plumbing/HVAC program. We’re just flip-flopping two programs, but there’s some cost associated with moving.”
Weimer also recognized the EWCTC’s students of the month for May and June, both of whom are Greater Latrobe seniors.
Ryan Watson, May’s student of the month, is enrolled EWCTC’s Culinary Arts program. He has participated in several events and competitions with his peers, including “Spice It Up Ligonier” in 2019, the Pro-Start Invitationals in 2020 and 2021, and Gordon’s “Mystery Box” Food Competition.
Kyle Anderson, the June student of the month, is enrolled in the Mechatronics Engineering Program at EWCTC. Anderson is a member of the National Honor Society and the National Technical Honor Society. He plans to study electrical engineering at Gannon University and pursue a career in automation.
The EWCTC held its Senior Recognition Ceremony for its graduating seniors Tuesday with roughly 120 students participating in the event held at Greater Latrobe Senior High School.
Anderson and fellow GL senior David Hilty (Machine Tool Technology), along with Derry Area seniors Sarah Levendosky (Graphic Communications) and Alex Tomack (Computer Engineering) were also honored at the Greater Latrobe Laurel Valley Chamber of Commerce’s annual Excellence in Education Banquet.
Weimer also announced that Arthur R. Warner Co. donated cutting tools with an estimated value of $1,180 to the EWCTC Machine Tool Technology program, while Laurie Derk and George Kerlin, of CCAC, donated a Monte Carlo with an estimated value of $1,975 and a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu with an estimated value of $10,725, respectively, to the school’s Automotive Technology and Collision Repair programs.
In other business Wednesday, the JOC approved:
- For the administration to submit applications and accept funding for available local, state and federal grants for the 2021-22 school year;
- An agreement with Westmoreland Casemanagement and Supports, Inc. for the Student Assistance Program;
- Appointing Paul Dougherty and National Insurance Services as co-brokers of record for the school’s group life insurance policy through Sun Life;
- Awarding the bid for multipurpose paper to W.B. Mason Co. Inc. for the 2021-22 school year through the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit Join Purchasing Consortium;
- Disposing of the school’s auto frame machine, tool board and measuring system by offering the equipment to member districts or by private disposal;
- Supplemental hours for the following personnel for work performed over the summer: Heather Kaecher, guidance counselor; Lisa Newhouse, co-op coordinator; and Dane Zimmer, special populations, each for 140 hours at $30 per hour; and Susan McCreery, Health Occupations, and Kaitlyn Youngstead, Cosmetology, each for 20 hours at $30 per hour;
- A revised memorandum of understanding and a total of 325 supplemental hours for Ian Dunlap and Layne Burd at an hourly rate of $40 to provide technology services over the summer months;
- Employing Luke Androstic, Savannah Haase, Devon Schwartz, Mitchell Mahoney and Brandon Cunliffe as summer technology/maintenance interns through the Private Industry Council of Westmoreland/Fayette Inc.
- For Weimer to attend the PACTA Summer Leadership Conference in State College on July 27-28 at an approximate cost of $700.
