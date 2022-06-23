As school officials prepare for the upcoming school year, projected enrollment at the Eastern Westmoreland Career & Technical Center is expected to be strong for the 2022-23 school year.
Todd Weimer, EWCTC‘s administrative director, told members of the Joint Operating Committee at its meeting Wednesday that enrollment for the school year is expected to come in at 534 students.
“Five hundred thirty-four is a very solid number,” Weimer said. “We’re really excited (for the new year).”
In addition, Weimer said the highest projected enrollment programs include computer engineering technology, cosmetology, digital media, health occupations technology, culinary arts and welding technology.
Weimer also reported to board members that last year’s final numbers for certifications came in at an all-time high – with 213 EWCTC students earning a grand total of 775 industry certifications. Certifications included industry recognized credentials, such as Microsoft, Adobe, Pennsylvania Nurse Aide, SP2, Cosmetology State Boards, SERVSAFE, ASE, PennDOT, SP2, OSHA 10, Home Builders, NIMS and AWS, along with others.
“In achieving these certifications, our learners have demonstrated the competence and advanced technical skills that our local business and industry partners covet,” Weimer said.
In regular business, the JOC approved the following:
- Naming of Nakles and Nakles as the JOC’s solicitor for July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023;
- Continued membership in the Pennsylvania School Board Association at a cost of $2,825 for the 2022-23 school year;
- Raise in tuition rates from $8,144 for secondary, non-participating districts (half day) and full day adult students in the 2021-22 school year to $8,916 for the 2022-23 school year, and $8.09 per hour for adult students to $8.86 per hour;
- Renewal of various insurance programs with Kattan-Ferretti Insurance Group/McDowell Associates for July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023;
- Renewal of a three-year agreement with Horner, Wimbledon & Terek PC for auditing services;
- New agreement with LVTECH for IP phone services at a yearly cost of $4,735;
- Appointment of Mike Porembka as Superintendent of Record for July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023;
- Hiring of Brian Poklembo as full-time custodian at 87.5% of the maximum hourly rate, effective July 1, 2022, pending receipt of clearances and documentation.
In addition, Weimer also announced donations have been received, including $500 from 553 Auto Body & Super Car Restoration for automotive technology and collision technology programs, and $1,000 from Latrobe Community Revitalization Program to the masonry program.
In May, scholarships worth over $18,250 were distributed during senior recognition ceremonies at Greater Latrobe Senior High School. Awardees included:
- EWCTC Technical Excellence, Madelyn Garstecki, Emily McMillen, Hunter Menear, Shane Tomb and Marissa Weimer, $500 each;
- Haas Foundation, Austin Davis and Connor Ellison, $500 each;
- Latrobe BPW, Autumn Pavlik and Calle Snyder, $250 each;
- Latrobe Elks, Jessica Harr and Emily McMillen, $1,000 each;
- Latrobe Rotary, Noah Pittman, $1,500;
- Thomas Nalevanko, Hunter Menear and Autumn Pavlik, $1,000 each;
- NTHS, Olivia Johnston, Dan Meadway, Autumn Pavlik, Noah Pittman, Shane Tomb and Marissa Weimer, $1,250 each;
- Peter Paradise, Dan Meadway, $1,000;
- PA Builders Association, Dan Meadway, $250;
- WCCC Trustees, Autumn Pavlik, full two-year scholarship.
The next meeting of the JOC is scheduled 7 p.m. Aug. 24. There is no meeting scheduled in July.
