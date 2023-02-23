A senior student in the machine tool technology program – who is already working as a machinist – was named as Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center’s student of the month for February at the Joint Operating Committee meeting Wednesday.
Chase Siko of Greater Latrobe Senior High School said he made the decision to attend EWCTC when he was in sixth or seventh grade – a decision he doesn’t question.
According to GLSD Superintendent Michael Porembka, “he’s one of the best we have to offer.”
His instructor, Ken Pedder, put Siko’s name up for consideration for the award. He described Siko as the type of student who not only pushes his fellow students, but pushes him as a teacher to challenge him.
“He’s a doer,” said Pedder. “He gets it done.”
Through the cooperative education program, Siko is employed as a machinist at Xcelicut. He was recommended by Pedder because he is mature, technically capable and has MasterCam and CNC experience.
Pedder recalled them asking him for a recommendation during a tour and he knew exactly who to recommend.
“I got a guy,” he said.
Siko is also a member of EWCTC’s National Technical Honor Society and SkillsUSA. He recently won the district competition for precision machining and will compete in the state competition in April.
In addition, Siko has been heavily involved with the school’s BotsIQ team. Last year, he was the MasterCam programmer for the BotsIQ team and now acts as a consultant for the current team.
Siko also enjoys racing and repairing ATVs and woodworking. His inspiration is his father, Donald Siko, who is a woodworker and a machinist; he attended the meeting to see his son honored.
In regular business, the JOC canceled the regularly scheduled JOC meeting June 28 and rescheduled it for June 21.
In addition, the JOC approved a bid from Douglas Equipment for the purchase of a deck oven at a price of $22,290.52 with a local match to state funds received as part of the 2022-23 Pennsylvania Department of Education competitive equipment grant.
The JOC also approved Scott Chappell as financial adviser for the committee for contract negotiations at an hourly rate of $90. Jerry Dunn Sr. was also hired as teaching assistant/substitute for the 2022-23 school year in the construction cluster.
In addition to honoring Siko, Todd Weimer, administrative director, also discussed a series of “Princess Night” fundraisers that were held earlier this month and in January by students in the cosmetology department. They invited girls, ages 12 and under, accompanied by a parent, to dress up as their favorite princess and experience a night of pampering. Students, who also dressed as princesses, applied nail polish, did up-dos and tiaras, and served their guests cupcakes. All in all over $1,500 was raised, which will help pay for a trip to hair show for the students. Sixty girls attended over three nights.
Masonry instructor and SkillsUSA adviser Bill Wilson and his Skills team recently began a letter writing campaign to raise funds for upcoming competitions. So far, over $3,500 has been received with only half of the letters having been mailed. The remaining 220 letters were just mailed Feb. 17, so more funds may still come in. Another fundraiser, a golf outing, is also in the works for next year.
Weimer also added that EWCTC’s open house is planned for 4:30 to 7 p.m. March 1. All eighth- through 11th-graders and their parents are welcome to attend, tour the campus and meet the instructors. Local business owners, industry representatives and postsecondary institutions will also be on hand to answer questions on career and educational opportunities.
Ninth-grade tours were completed earlier this month, and Weimer said 550 students participated in hands-on activities planned by instructors.
Twenty-six students from the machine tool technology program will travel Feb. 23 to JWF Industries, and six students from the culinary team will travel Feb. 28 to Penn State University to compete in the ProStart Invitational.
Weimer also thanked the following for donations received:
- HTS, aluminum (estimated value of $1,529) for machine tool technology;
- Pace Industries, $500 to BotsIQ team, and
- Elliott Group, cutters and drills (estimated value of $20,000) to machine tool technology program.
The next JOC meeting will be held 7 p.m March 22.
