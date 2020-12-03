Officials at Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center (EWCTC) announced that the school will be moving to a remote instructional model during Wednesday’s Joint Operating Committee (JOC) meeting.
The recommendation comes from the state department of health and education, in addition to Westmoreland County’s coronavirus (COVID-19) designation as “substantial” community transmission. School officials previously implemented a full remote instructional model from late October until the second week of November.
The school’s newly-approved full remote instructional model is effective Monday through Friday, Jan. 18, at which time officials will re-evaluate the situation and determine a plan for moving forward. While in this model, the physical building will be closed to all students. For additional information, including attendance and participation expectations for remote instructional days, visit www.ewctc.net.
Also on Wednesday, the JOC approved an attestation form to ensure implementation of mitigation efforts and masking requirements for face-to-face, in-person instruction, while also agreeing to follow recommendations when COVID-19 cases are identified.
Also on Wednesday, Ligonier Valley’s Kevin Mack and Greater Latrobe’s William Palmer were voted as president of the EWCTC Joint Area Board (JAB) and JOC, respectively.
The JAB includes 27 board members from all three sending schools — Derry Area, Greater Latrobe and Ligonier Valley. The JOC features three board members from each sending district and meets once a month. Palmer was elected JAB vice chairperson, while Derry Area’s Stephen Kozar was named the secretary and Jason McIntosh of Ligonier Valley, the treasurer.
Gerald Hughes of Derry Area was selected as the vice chairperson of the JOC and McIntosh the treasurer.
Also on Wednesday, the JOC recognized Jaden Biller of Greater Latrobe and Harry Sirianni of Derry Area as students of the month for November and December, respectively.
Biller, a senior, is enrolled in the school’s welding technology program. He also served as the school’s Sergeant-in-Arms for the school’s chapter of SkillsUSA and a member of the National Technical Honor Society. Biller volunteered for EWCTC’s open house, the spaghetti dinner fundraiser, ninth-grade tours and SkillsUSA toy drive for Children’s Hospital. He’s the drum captain of Greater Latrobe’s marching band and after graduation, Biller hopes to join a trade union and eventually own a business.
Sirianni, a senior, is enrolled in EWCTC’s computer engineering technology program. Last year, his team won at the district level of the Pa. Governor’s STEM competition. Sirianni is a member of SkillsUSA and the National Technical Honor Society. In addition, he’s also a member of the Derry Area marching band’s drumline and has played in the pit bands for the school’s musical. Sirianni chose computer engineering because he has an interest in computers and believes the growing future of technology will provide him with a challenging and interesting career. Next year, he plans to attend college and major in business information systems.
Additionally on Wednesday, it was announced that the school received a $50,000 grant from the state’s Department of Education. The grant will be used to upgrade equipment in the school’s collision repair and computer engineering programs.
The JOC also approved:
- Monthly meeting dates for 2021. Meetings will take place 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Dates include Jan. 27, Feb. 24, March 24, April 28, May 26, June 23, Aug. 18, Sept. 22, Oct. 27 and Dec. 8;
- Purchase and use of a facsimile plate and/or laser signature, using the signature of the chairperson and treasurer to sign checks drawn on the general fund and payroll account;
- Payment of 2021 membership dues to the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce for $200 and $250, respectively;
- Emergency Instructional Time Template, a document the school must provide to the state, allowing EWCTC to count remote time towards instructional hours;
- Revised policies involving controlled substances/paraphernalia and bullying/cyberbullying and the final reading of a suspension and expulsion policy.
