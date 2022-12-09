Members of the Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center Joint Area Board (JAB) and Joint Operating Committee (JOC) gathered Wednesday for the facility’s end-of-the-year meeting.
The primary focus of the meetings were to reorganize to elect new officers.
The JAB elected Dean Reed as president, Merle D. Musick as vice president, Jason McIntosh as secretary and Rhonda Laughlin as treasurer.
In addition, the JOC, which met following the JAB meeting, elected its officers: Dean Reed as chairperson, Jason McIntosh as vice chairperson and Heidi Kozar as treasurer.
All offices are for a one-year term and run through the next reorganization of the JAB and JOC.
In addition, Administrative Director Todd Weimer also addressed members of the JAB with updates on enrollment, achievements and the school’s building project.
Current enrollment at EWCTC sits at 520 students, which is an increase from not only last year, but several previous years.
According to Weimer, it is encouraging to see the increases in several programs, including manufacturing, which is up from 31 students to 38, and construction, up 13 to 38. Additionally, several programs remain consistent, such as automotive and service programs like cosmetology and culinary.
Weimer said of particular significance is the increase in construction enrollment, as that’s a high demand industry for the area.
Weimer is also encouraged because none of the school’s programs qualified for probation, meaning that not one program had low enough enrollment to be considered at risk.
In addition, Weimer also shared with JAB and JOC members the progress on the EWCTC’s current building project. Although a lot of major work has been completed, there are still a lot of finishes that need to be completed. He suggested having JAB members return in May for a grand reopening event that would allow them to see “where the dollars went.”
Work completed at the school includes:
- All HVAC work;
- Electrical work, including lighting in office and lobby and the clock system;
- Concrete work, storm inlet replacement, directional signs, paved entrance, bus lop, courtyard and back drive area;
- Office renovations and lobby improvements, and
- Loading dock wall and replacement of steps.
Items that still need to be completed and when they are expected to be finished:
- Replacement of electrical switchgear/panel (June 2023);
- Generator replacement (June 2023);
- Landscaping, fencing around generator, roll milling into gravel student lot, (December 2022);
- Vestibule/secure entrance area (January 2023);
- Completion of all metal panels (January 2023), and
- Entrance canopies, student entrance free standing canopy (January 2023).
In addition, Weimer also shared information on a new program that would serve students in all three schools that are traditionally underserved. The Service Occupations program would instruct students on a variety of skill sets in service-related employment areas, including things like food prep helpers, dishwashers or kitchen workers, landscaping or groundskeeping workers, custodial workers, maids and housekeepers, and several others.
So far, Weimer said the planning of the program kicked off in the fall with visiting several other programs already in existence at CWCTC and Somerset, evaluation of task lists and career pathways and developing a draft skill alignment chart.
Items that still need to be completed include investigating the employment needs in the area, develop/convene the Occupational Advisory Committee, finalize the skill alignment chart, finalize the articulation agreement, plan and create a classroom and lab with equipment and supplies, submit a program for Department of Education approval and make staffing decisions.
The goal is to launch the program for the 2023-24 school year.
Although Weimer said the goal and timeframe is ambitious, he is excited about the program.
“I think it’s an amazing idea,” said Weimer.
