The Joint Operating Committee (JOC) of the Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center (EWCTC) voted to curtail the woodworking technology program during Wednesday’s regular meeting.
There were two separate motions, approved by an 8-1 margin with Dean Reed, a Derry Area representative, dissenting on both.
“While I understand it’s the curtailment of the woodworking program, my vote is with a heavy heart,” said JOC member William Palmer, a Greater Latrobe representative.
“I’ve discussed this at length with several board members, with (Administrative Director) Todd (Weimer), and a couple members of the (Occupational Advisory Committee), and I understand what’s going on. In my mind, I can vote yes, but it’s with a heavy heart.”
The motion came upon recommendation by Weimer, in consultation with the school’s Professional Advisory Committee and the JOC. Weimer did not provide comment on the curtailment of the program.
The program will be reduced to half-time status effective with the end of the 2020-21 school year, and curtailed effective at the end of the 2020-21 school year. John K. Weinman will be reduced to part-time employment status effective with the commencement of the 2020-21 school year, with benefits and salary to be determined by the collective bargaining agreement, and his employment will be suspended effective at the end of the 2020-21 school year.
JOC member Irma Hutchinson, a Ligonier Valley representative, seconded Palmer’s sentiments.
“It’s always difficult to curtail and then end a program,” Hutchinson said.
David Kindl, a substitute teacher at EWCTC, asked the JOC to reconsider their decision. He said his father was the chairman of the first JOC that planned and constructed the school, and his enthusiasm for carpentry led Kindl past his bachelor’s and into an advanced degree in carpentry and 32 years as a special needs vocational instructor.
Kindl’s suggestion was to include the woodworking technology program with the manufacturing cluster.
“This would place students in an environment where they want to work in shop, doing things they want to do, working with machines and giving them a chance to excel,” Kindl said. “Please give these students a chance to work with wood.”
Alan McCullough, owner of Homecraft Veneer, said that he’s always had a job in woodworking.
“There are jobs out there in this field,” McCullough said. “Not so much right around the corner, locally, but through unions and contractors … it’s a trade where you have to search out a job. I think instead of eliminating the program, you should find a way to plant that seed, gain the students’ interest, and allow them to take that initiative to go out and go on.”
Weinman also spoke out against curtailment of the program.
“I want to express everything I said to you earlier about keeping the program, and the evidence I presented to you with the difference between the construction and manufacturing pathways, the impact it has on the students and the service into the program,” Weinman said. “I hope through your consideration, you’ll consider not curtailing the program, moving the program into the manufacturing pathway, giving the program a chance to succeed and bringing in students who are oriented toward that field of study.”
Also on Wednesday, EWCTC presented a phased school reopening health and safety plan.
Weimer said the plan will be posted on the school’s website and it will outline safety practices and protocols officials will follow, including Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regulations, social distancing, masks and more. He added that the school also plans to reopen its manufacturing adult-education program.
“We moved on a plan now instead of August primarily to have something in place that will allow us to get learners back into the building,” Weimer said. “The goal is to provide opportunities for our recent graduates to earn industry certifications that they were unable to achieve because of the COVID-related closure. We’re going to try and recover those certifications for the kids.”
Kevin Mack, the JOC president, and a Ligonier Valley representative, lauded the three sending school districts and administrators for their work in getting students back into the building. Hutchinson did the same.
“We’re hoping that things can change and we can go full steam ahead, but we have to be prepared for, and have a very fluid plan for the worst-case scenario,” Hutchinson said. “We don’t know how it’s going to look this fall.”
Weimer said EWCTC officials plan to hold a senior ceremony for recent graduates, planned for Tuesday, July 28, in an outdoor setting at the school. A rain date is set for the following day.
“We’re going to practice social distancing and follow CDC guidelines, but, by all means, we want to provide the recognition these kids absolutely deserve,” Weimer said.
The JOC on Wednesday also approved compensation plans for six positions, effective July 1 through June 30, 2023. Those positions include the vocational administrator and principal, business manager, facility manager, confidential accounting clerk and confidential secretary, custodians and superintendent of record.
“With the compensation plans, they’re basically contracts,” Weimer said. “The plans generally run three years, which is what we’ve done over the course of the last few cycles.”
There are raises for each position, including business manager (3.5%), facility manager (3%), and principal, custodians and secretaries all at 2.5%. There is no change in the superintendent of record, who serves a two-year term at EWCTC.
The JOC also approved:
- Renewal of insurance programs with Kattan-Ferretti Insurance Group/McDowell Associates for July 1 through June 30, 2021, reflecting a total savings of $5,403. This includes a $7,183 savings in worker’s compensation, an increase of $1,541 in property-liability and increases in school leaders liability and excess liability for $40 and $199, respectively;
- Nicole Zavatsky to continue as board secretary for July 1 through June 30, 2023;
- EWCTC to enter into the St. Vincent Graduate Fellowship program at an approximate cost of $16,890.60 to be paid for by the school, and Allie Richter as a graduate fellow through the St. Vincent Graduate Fellowship program. Richter will work at EWCTC this fall as she pursues her master’s degree;
- Richter as a substitute teacher at previously agreed upon rates, pending receipt of all clearances and documentation;
- Tenure for Kaitlyn Youngstead, cosmetology instructor, hired June 28, 2017;
- Nakles and Nakles as solicitor for July 1 through June 30, 2021, at the annual retainer rate of $3,000 and the hourly rate of $135, which do not represent an increase from the previous year;
- Beth Payne as full-time school secretary, effective July 1, at an hourly rate of $17.92, along with all applicable fringe benefits as included in the compensation plan, pending all documentation;
- Weimer to enter into service contracts to conduct professional education activities and curriculum development as specified in state and federal grants and the school comprehensive plan, in accordance with funded and local allocations;
- Continued membership in the Pennsylvania School Board Association at an annual cost of $2,825 for the 2020-21 school year, no change from the previous year;
- Tuition rates of $8,225 for half-day secondary non-participating districts and full-day adult students, and $8.17 for hourly adult students. The rates represent an increase of $334 and 14 cents, respectively;
- The 2020-21 school calendar, as presented.
