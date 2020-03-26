The Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center’s (EWCTC) Joint Operating Committee (JOC) unanimously recommended its 2020-2021 budget for presentation to Greater Latrobe, Derry Area and Ligonier Valley — the three sending school districts — during Wednesday’s regular meeting.
EWCTC Administrative Director Todd Weimer said the JOC is satisfied with this year’s budget.
“We’re very happy with the work that we put into it and what the budget will provide for the school,” Weimer said. “We’re looking to add some additional special education services to the building, which we feel will be of great benefit to our students with special needs.
“We’re continuing to equip our programs with the equipment and supplies that our students need to be successful within their programming.”
Last year’s budget saw an increase of .76%, a little less than a full percent compared to the previous year. Weimer said this year’s budget, which is a little more than $4 million, is an increase of 1.75%.
The budget will be on the agenda at upcoming Derry Area, Greater Latrobe and Ligonier Valley school board meetings this spring. The total budget is split based on student population between the three sending school districts and the budget needs majority approval, 14 of the 27 board members, to pass.
Weimer said the EWCTC administration presented the budget last month, and outside of one minor change because of medical numbers, there were no other changes.
“We were not asked to remove or make any cuts or anything beyond what we did to put this budget together,” Weimer said.
On Wednesday, the JOC also approved:
- Bid for multi-purpose paper and purchase items, per EWCTC’s quantity request, at the referenced prices from W.B. Mason Co., Inc., who the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit (WIU) Joint Purchasing Consortium recommended as the lowest responsible bidder meeting or equaling specifications for the 2020-2021 school year;
- Renewal of a one-year agreement for the 2020-2021 school year between EWCTC, the Westmoreland County Behavioral Health and Developmental Services program and the Westmoreland Drug and Alcohol Commission, Inc. for the Student Assistance Program at no cost to the school;
- Ian Dunlap and five computer engineering students to attend the 2020 Pennsylvania Governor’s STEM Challenge in Harrisburg from May 6-8 at an approximate cost of $500 paid by EWCTC;
- Final reading of the emergency preparedness policy.
