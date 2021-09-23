The Joint Operating Committee of the Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center (EWCTC) did something Wednesday it hasn’t done in a long time — honored a student with the school’s Student of the Month award.
Noah Pittman, a senior from Greater Latrobe Senior High School, received the honor at the JOC’s regular meeting. Pittman is a top student in the EWCTC’s Computer Engineering Technology/Cybersecurity program.
Pittman is also captain of GL’s cross country team and is on the track team.
He intends to pursue a degree in Management Information Systems, although he hasn’t selected a college yet. He is also a member of the Boy Scouts of America and is working towards his Eagle Scout designation.
Last year, the school’s Student of the Month program was not held because of pandemic restrictions and a less than ideal school year.
Layne Burd, who teaches computer engineering, said he wishes he had Pittman in his class instead of cybersecurity. However, he became acquainted with Pittman in his first year at the CTC.
He called Pittman “reliable” and said he is also eager to support his fellow students.
His instructor, Ian Dunlap called Pittman a “well-rounded individual with plenty of drive,” according to Todd Weimer, EWCTC administrative director.
In regular business, the JOC voted to amend the health and safety plan with wording that includes and reflects the mask mandate order from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, which the school implemented on Sept. 7.
“We need our kids here. They need to be in person. They need to be here every day,” said Weimer. “Masks or no masks, they can’t learn in our programs without hands on the equipment, hands on the tools, hands on the materials. So, we are grateful that we are in person for instruction.”
In other business, the JOC approved:
- Motion to advertise jointly as a member of the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit Joint Purchasing Consortium for purchase of multi-purpose paper and approved Nicole Zavatsky, business manager, to serve as representative and Marisa Koluder, accounting clerk, as alternate;
- Motion to approve Zavatsky and Chris Campbell, principal, to attend the fall PACTA Workshop for Career and Technical Principals from Oct. 21-22 in State College;
- Motion to approve Dane Zimmer and Kaitlyn Youngstead, Skills USA co-advisors and a team of 10 students to attend the Skills Leadership Conference at Seven Springs Mountain Resort (date to be determined).
In addition, Weimer mentioned several events and activities ongoing at the school, including:
- Health Occupations Technology students are hosting a blood drive, sponsored by Vitalant, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 15 at the school;
- EWCTC is offering a voluntary random drug screening for students three times this year. The school has a participation goal of 75% and so far, 57% of the student body is participating;
- Westmoreland County Community College will host a career and college fair from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 29 on the Youngwood campus.
- Weimer also announced several donations from the community, including Lexan and acrylic with a value of $2,584 donated to the Machine Tool Technology program by Latrobe Glass & Mirror, two stylist and two wash chairs (valued at $200) donated to the Cosmetology program by Dante Aukerman and shampoo, conditioner, hair color and sundry beauty products (valued at $300) donated to the Cosmetology program by Sally’s Beauty Supply.
