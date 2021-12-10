The Joint Operating Committee of the Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center (EWCTC) held its reorganizing meeting Wednesday. During the meeting, William Palmer Jr. was elected chair, Dean Reed vice chair and Jason McIntosh treasurer for 2022.
In addition, the JOC approved the advertising of its meetings for the next year, which will be held at 7 p.m. the fourth Wednesday of each month, with the exception of December, when the JOC meets on Dec. 7 for its reorganization meeting.
The Joint Operating Committee holds a work session at 6 p.m., prior to the regular meeting, which may also include an executive session when necessary.
In addition, EWCTC administrative director Todd Weimer, acknowledged two board members who are resigning at the end of this year.
“Mr. Steven Kozar and Mr. Gerald Hughes have been two of our steadfast members adding their insights and guiding our school with their knowledge,” said Weimer. “Their exceptional dedication has been greatly appreciated over the years. Thank you for serving on our Joint Operating Committee.”
In regular business, the JOC approved the following items:
- Purchase and use of facsimile plate and/or laser signature using the signature of chair and treasurer to sign checks drawn on the general fund account and the payroll account;
- Payment of 2022 membership dues for Ligonier Valley and Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley chambers of commerce;
- Final readings of lesson plans and educator misconduct policies;
- Recommendation that participating school districts approve revised right-of-way for utility easement for Derry Township;
- Employment of Dave McCleary as part-time special education substitute at hourly rate of $20 an hour, effective 2021-22 school year;
- Request that Derek Fritzel, culinary arts teacher, and a team of four students attend Pennsylvania ProStart Student Invitational on Feb. 23-24 in State College at cost of $700.
At the meeting, Weimer also presented certificates to the school’s November and December Students of the Month, Addie Siegel of Greater Latrobe and Alexis Piper of Ligonier Valley.
Also, Weimer announced the school has received a donation of a 2000 Volvo convertible, valued at $1,500, from Mary Jane Kelly to automotive and collision repair programs.
