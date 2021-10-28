The Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center (EWCTC) will be getting a new special education teacher after the school’s Joint Operating Committee unanimously approved the hiring of Stephanie Decker for the position at its meeting Wednesday.
Decker’s hiring is effective for the 2021-22 school year at a salary of $46,425.
The hiring is also pending receipt of all clearances and documentation.
In addition, the JOC also approved three substitute teachers: Jason Mattis for DMT and Graphics, Ronald Henry for Mechatronics, and Bonnie Kent for Cosmetology, also pending receipt of clearances and documentation.
The JOC also approved Dane Zimmer and Kaitlyn Youngstead to serve at Skills USA co-advisors. Both will receive $400 as per the contracts.
Todd Weimer, the school’s administrative director, was also granted approval to attend the PACTA 2022 Pathways to Career Readiness Symposium on Feb. 10-11, 2022, in Hershey. The cost of the symposium is $600 and will be paid by the EWCTC.
As a part of the meeting, the JOC also honored the school’s October Student of the Month, Autumn Pavlik, a senior from Greater Latrobe enrolled in cosmetology.
Pavlik is a member of the National Honor Society and participates in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program and trap shooting at the high school. At EWCTC, Pavlik is a member of SkillsUSA and is president of the National Technical Society.
She has already earned her nail technician certification and works as a nail technician/assistant at B&B Beauty Bar in Youngstown.
Weimer read a statement from her instructor, Kaitlyn Youngstead, who recommended Pavlik for Student of the Month.
It said, “Autumn is passionate about her work and excited to enter the hair industry. She is always striving to go to the next level in her career.”
Pavlik plans to attend Westmoreland County Community College and continue working as a stylist at B&B Beauty Bar. She plans on majoring in business and eventually opening her own hair salon in the area.
In her spare time, Pavlik is involved with archer in the Junior Olympic Archer Development (JOAD) as well as archery, rifle, 22 and trap shooting through 4-H. She also enjoys hunting, fishing and scuba diving.
In other business, the JOC approved the following items of note:
- Payment of $176,211.46 in general fund bills;
- First reading of Policy 111 (Lesson Plans) and Policy 317.1 (Educator Misconduct); and final reading of Policy 104 (Discrimination/Title IX Sexual Harassment Affecting Staff);
- Acceptance of audit and fiscal management report of Horner, Wimbledon & Terek PC for the 2020-21 with no significant findings;
- Motion to use $10,000 in capital reserve funds for roof repairs;
- Proposal between Trophy Point and EWCTC for cost estimating services for the building project in the amount of $8,500, paid for by the EWCTC.
In addition, Weimer announced that several field trips, including one for 75 members of the SkillsUSA organization, who traveled to the Ligonier Camp and Conference Center on Oct. 27 for a team-building experience and 10 officers of SkillsUSA will be attending a Leadership conference Oct. 28 at Seven Springs, and one for 24 cosmetology students who will be traveling to the Scarehouse in Tarentum to observe and participate in a theatrical makeup experience on Oct. 29.
Also, Weimer reminded board members that there isn’t a JOC Board meeting in November.
A combined Joint Area Board/Occupation Advisory Committee meeting is scheduled for Dec. 8. This year, Weimer explained, is for JAB and OAC committee members only to keep within health and safety guidelines and allow attendees to be able to socially distance. Invitations will be mailed out the first week in November.
Weimer also thanks Ed several businesses for donations, including Latrobe Chevrolet/Ford, who donated $1,500 in used body panels to the school’s collision repair program and Brady Piper, who donated several cake pans and a pasta maker (with an estimated value of $50) to the culinary arts program.
