Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center (EWCTC) implemented a full remote instructional model, starting on Wednesday.
The school will stay in the full remote model through Friday, Nov. 13, at which time officials will re-evaluate and determine a plan moving forward. The recommendation comes from the state Department of Health, Department of Education, local area doctors, Westmoreland County Emergency Management representatives and other school officials. The county’s current coronavirus (COVID-19) transmission rate is considered substantial, also necessitating the move, following consultation with representatives.
“While in this model, EWCTC’s physical building will be closed to all students,” EWCTC Administrative Director Todd Weimer said. “Our goal is to get the kids back into the building as soon as possible, but we want to ensure their health and safety as their top priority.”
For additional information, including attendance and participation expectations for remote instructional days at the school, visit www.ewctc.net. Weimer said the school has experienced “very few” occurrences and circumstances regarding COVID-19.
“We’ve had a couple circumstances of kids as close contacts who had to go into quarantine,” Weimer said. “They’re not significant numbers. We’ve just had a couple cases, and through contact tracing we’ve done some quarantining to this point.”
Weimer also added that during this time, all adult evening classes have been suspended until further notice. There will also be no JOC meeting in November, and while the Joint Area Board (JAB) is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 2, this year, because of COVID-19, the meeting is a much smaller event, consisting of only board members.
Until then, remote learning will continue for another two-and-a-half weeks.
“We’ll be evaluating the circumstances, talking to the medical professionals, taking guidance from the department of Health and Education and we’ll make a determination as to what we’re going to do moving into the week of (Nov. 16),” Weimer said.
Also on Wednesday, the JOC recognized Greater Latrobe senior Izac Lewis as October’s student of the month.
Lewis is enrolled in the school’s construction trades program, and he’s also a member of the National Technical Honor Society and SkillsUSA. Lewis, who wrestles at Greater Latrobe, also coaches in the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League, a his team recently captured the fall ball championship.
Lewis, who carries a keen eye for detail, work ethic and positive attitude, is self-employed in the construction business and currently does home repairs and brush clearing. He hopes to join the carpenter’s union and complete home renovations on the side, while eventually owning his own construction business.
The JOC also approved:
- Memorandum of understanding between Pennsylvania College of Technology and EWCTC, retroactive to Sept. 29. It gives the school an opportunity to provide college-level writing, which currently features 15 students enrolled, receiving college credit at no cost;
- Lisa Newhouse as National Technical Honor Society co-advisor at $800;
- First reading of revised policies for controlled substances and paraphernalia along with bullying and cyberbullying. Also a first reading of a policy for suspension and expulsion;
- Authorized payment of November bills for utility, payroll and any other payments previously approved by the JOC.
