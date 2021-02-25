The Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center (EWCTC) didn’t take action on the school’s significant building renovation project during Wednesday’s regular meeting. But the school’s Joint Operating Committee (JOC) could vote on the project at next month’s regular meeting.
The project was initially okayed last year, but temporarily shelved because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Directors, last month, approved school administrators to develop a plan for funding the building renovation project. EWCTC Administrative Director Todd Weimer said Wednesday that the JOC could vote on the budget next month, which would include resolutions for the three sending districts — Derry Area, Greater Latrobe, Ligonier Valley — to possibly approve the project at its respective meetings.
The renovation project is currently estimated not to exceed $5.85 million. The two-priority plan for building and mechanical renovations on the aging school building ranges from $4.3 million to $5.8 million. Weimer estimated priority one items at $1.8 million to $2.7 million and all priority two items at $2.4 to $3 million. Priority one items are directly related to the envelope of the building and the safety of students.
“We pursued the project in the not to exceed amount so that we can do everything in our power to get all aspects of construction relative to that $5.8 million done as quickly as possible,” Weimer said. “If it’s approved, we’ll be able to work as efficiently and effectively to get done as quickly as possible.”
The 100,000-square-foot building was constructed in 1976 and “is at the end of its useful life cycle.” A new roof was installed in 2004 and in December 2015, the school underwent a $685,000 HVAC renovation project.
“There’s really nothing different than there was last month,” Weimer said. “When we present our budget, we’ll be able to say that the budget for the 2021-22 school year is this and the cost of the project is this, and for all intents and purposes, they can add those two numbers together and know what it’s going to cost per year over the course of the term.”
Also on Wednesday, Weimer announced that because of COVID-19, the school will hold its annual Open House event a bit differently this year.
Parents of prospective ninth, 10th and 11th-grade students, who are interested in attending the school next year can call 724-539-9788 and set up an appointment with individual instructors. Those meetings will be held from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, and Tuesday, March 16.
“We’re utilizing the districts mass notification systems to inform parents, guardians and prospective learners of the open house opportunity to come in and see the school because they can’t take a traditional tour,” Weimer said.
Additionally, ninth graders from all three sending districts will be taking virtual tours, as students will have an opportunity to see the labs, hear from instructors and have an idea of what they might learn if they enroll at the school.
Weimer added that the school is taking advantage of social media and using the EWCTC website as a function of recruitment this year.
“I would encourage you to follow our Facebook, Instagram and other social media outlets,” Weimer said. “We’re putting out information on the programs, testimonials from current students and video clips talking about what they’re learning.”
There are also video tours on the school’s website under the “programs” tab.
“Anybody can go there and see the virtual tour that the ninth graders will get,” Weimer said. “We’re encouraging folks to visit our website because there is a lot of information for our programs that they may not be able to get otherwise.”
Weimer said students are “pretty much back in full” in regards to in-person learning instruction. Students have been learning in a variety of ways this year because of COVID-19 restrictions, most recently in the hybrid learning model.
Currently, Greater Latrobe and Derry Area students are in the building five days per week and Ligonier Valley seniors four days a week, though Weimer said the school is in the process of working to get 10th and 11th-graders in the building four days per week.
Additionally, the annual BotsIQ competition was limited this year because of COVID-19, but Machine Tool instructor Ken Pedder teamed with Michel Conklin, Executive Director of BotsIQ to involve all students with the BotsIQ Reverse Engineering Challenge.
Weimer explained that students create specific-sized parts at the school and send them to 16 other participating districts.
“Their job is to reverse engineer how that part was created,” Weimer said. “That’s the competition, which is really cool, and we’re the hub. We’re the ones making the parts and the other schools are competing.”
The JOC also recognize Greater Latrobe senior David Dando as student of the month for February.
Dando, who is enrolled in the Automotive Technology program, has earned several certifications and is in the process of becoming a certified emissions inspector. He volunteers at the End Hunger Café and upon graduation, plans to attend Rosedale Technical College to become an automotive technician.
The JOC also approved:
- Weimer to apply for a waiver, according to Act 136 of 2020, of the NOCTI and NIMS exams for the 2020-21 school year through the state’s department of education, which will apply to all programs offered at EWCTC;
- The school’s comprehensive plan for the school years 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23;
- Weimer to advertise for personnel vacancies as necessary for the 2021-22 school year and to prepare recommendations for hire;
- First National Bank of Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania School District Liquid Asset Fund and PNC Bank as depositories for the 2021-22 fiscal year;
- Renewal of the administration fee for Delta Dental at $4.82 per employee enrolled from July through June 30, 2023, an increase of 9 cents per employee enrolled, per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.